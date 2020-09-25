Bihar Election 2020 schedule to be announced today at 12:30 pm

Bihar Election 2020 dates would be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 12:30 pm today. While the purpose of the press conference has not been mentioned, it is most likely to be the announcement of the Bihar Election 2020 schedule.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

Elections in Bihar would be the first major election held amid the pandemic. The Bihar elections are likely to be held in October-November.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will contest the Bihar election for a fourth term. Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress are also in the fray. BJP that has lended its support to Kumar has said that NDA in Bihar that also includes JD(U) and LJP will fight under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. PM Modi has also endorsed Nitish Kumar as the face of NDA in the state.

The ECI had earlier issued a set of guidelines for the polls. The number of people campaigning door-to-door has been capped. Submission of nomination forms has been allowed online. Voters would be provided with gloves before they use the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Standard measures like social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. ECI had stated that people who have high temperature would be allowed to vote only in the last one hour of the polling. Face masks, sanitiser, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields and personal protective equipment kits would be used during the process, ECI had stated.

Tables at the counting hall have been halved. Maximum of 1,000 people would be allowed to vote at a polling station.

