Bihar Elections 2020: 'People bored of Nitish Kumar's outdated, stale ideas,' says Tejashwi Yadav

As polling day for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 approaches, the war of words between contenders Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav is getting sharper. In a recent salvo against the Chief Minister, RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate for Opposition's Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar is tired and is running away from reality, logic and facts. He called the CM's ideas and his statements stale and outdated.

Yadav tweeted, "Respected Nitish ji has become completely powerless. People are tired of his boring, stale and cliched ideas and statements. Tired Nitish Kumar is running away from reality, logic and facts. He is turning the stale pages of history by ruining the present and future of crores of young people of Bihar."

à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¤: à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¹à¥à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤à¤¾à¤, à¤¥à¤à¤¾à¤, à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤, à¤¬à¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥-à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤¾, à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¤à¤¥à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¤à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤­à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤¬à¤°à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤° à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤²à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ â Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 25, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav who released the RJD manifesto on Saturday said that unlike BJP they will not promise 1 crore jobs. "I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet," he had said.

Stating that Bihar can easily provide 4 lakh jobs, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We need more police for the law and order of the state. Manipur is a smaller state but it has more police per lakh population than Bihar."

Meanwhile BJP and Nitish Kumar ridiculed RJD's 10 lakh jobs promise. Kumar asked if the money would come from jail -- a reference to Yadav's father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Kumar also said during his rally in Begusarai that those who are criticising him neither have any experience of working nor any knowledge. "I do not want to respond to what has been said about me but they must tell the people what experience they have. He keeps blabbering nonsense and this is how he gets publicity," Nitish Kumar said.

Also read: 'Not promising 1 crore jobs': Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD manifesto; takes dig at BJP, Nitish Kumar

Also read: Bihar elections: BJP promises free coronavirus vaccine, 19 lakh jobs in poll manifesto