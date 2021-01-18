Bird flu outbreak: Centre asks states to reconsider ban on poultry sale

The Central government has requested all states and union territories to reconsider the ban on sale of poultry products and allow poultry products' sale sourced from non-infected areas or states.

The Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry urged the consumers should not pay attention to hearsay and conjectures surrounding the nationwide bird flu or avian influenza outbreak.

The ministry added the ban has exacerbated the poultry and egg markets, which are already hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry's official release on the matter reads: "States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on the sale of poultry and poultry products and allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from the non-infected areas/states. It is reiterated that the consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Consumers should not heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion."

Meanwhile, the Centre stated cases of bird flu have been confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra - Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Solapur, and Yavatmal.

Culling operations are also underway in one district each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Cases of avian influenza in crows have been reported in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Surat, Navsari and Narmada districts of Gujarat.

Pigeon and brown fish owl have tested positive for bird flu in Delhi's Najafgarh and Rohini, respectively.

Bird flu or avian influenza is spread mainly via migratory birds that come into India during the September-March period.

With agency inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

