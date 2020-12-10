BJP Chief JP Nadda's convoy attacked in West Bengal; says lawlessness must end

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday said that he's confident that the party will win the elections in West Bengal
| December 10, 2020 | Updated 17:17 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo- ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday said that he's confident that the party will win the elections in West Bengal. He also alleged an attack on his convoy, saying there is lawlessness and intolerance in the state.
"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom," Nadda said while addressing the party workers at South 24 Paraganas.
Nadda said that his convoy was attacked and he is safe because he was traveling in a bulletproof car. He was quoted saying, "There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end, " said the BJP chief.
"Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a shame on democracy," Nadda added.
Nadda's remarks come briefly after vehicles of BJP leaders were stoned while they were on their way to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. The assault was telecasted live by several Bengali news channels. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack on BJP's party chief. Shah tweeted, "The attack on BJP's President JP Nadda today in West Bengal is highly condemnable. The Centre is taking this attack very seriously. The West Bengal government is answerable to the peaceful people of the state for this organised violence." West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar expressed concern. "Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy & lawlessness."