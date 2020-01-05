BJP launches CAA campaign: Rajnath, Sitharaman, Yediyurappa go from door-to-door to talk about act

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a support campaign for the Citizenship Amendment Act. The party aims to reach out to 3 crore people in the 10-day campaign. BJP leaders are going from door-to-door to talk about the law. The party is also conducting rallies in different parts of the country to inform people "how the Congress and other Opposition parties are spreading lies about the CAA and inciting rebellion and anarchy in the country for their politics of appeasement.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch his support campaign in Delhi on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur have already launched their campaigns.

Rajnath Singh said that the Opposition parties are trying to mislead people. "Our party has decided that we will launch a door-to-door campaign to inform people about CAA. We don't discriminate on the basis of caste and religion... People belonging to the minority community, who are being persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will be given citizenship through this Act," Rajnath Singh said.

Nirmala Sitharaman who launched her campaign in Jaipur said to a Muslim family, "The CAA is not for taking away anyone's citizenship. The Opposition has no other issue and therefore they are deliberately creating misconception. They are wrong. Confusion is being created by linking CAA with NRC and we have to clear the confusion."

BS Yediyurappa met people in Bengaluru and said, "The Congress is creating confusion among the Muslim community. I am telling you that not even a single Muslim will be affected because of the CAA."

Pragya Thakur distributed pamphlets to inform people in Bhopal. "Although Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath has announced that the CAA will not be implemented in state, the BJP believes that the MP government will have to implement the Citizenship Act," she said.

BJP working president JP Nadda is scheduled to start his campaign in Vaishali at 4:15pm on Sunday, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath would also start his campaign later in the day.

