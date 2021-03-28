BJP MLA beaten, clothes torn by group of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.

BJP leaders have been facing the ire of farmers for the last several months in the state. Agitating farmers have been opposing the programmes of the saffron party leaders in Punjab over the farm laws issue.

When Abohar legislator Arun Narang reached Malout on Saturday along with local leaders to address a press conference, they were surrounded by a group of protesting farmers and black ink was thrown at them and at their vehicles, officials said.

