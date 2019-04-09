BJP never promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts: Rajnath Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never promised depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

"Never said Rs 15 lakh will come (to accounts of people). We had said that we will take action (karyawahi) against black money. Action is being taken against black money. It was our government which made SIT on the topic of black money," Rajnath Singh told ANI in an interview.

The statement of the Home Minister comes at a time when opposition parties have been slamming the BJP for making false promises to woo the people of India in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election and repeating it yet again in 2019.

Bringing back black money was one of the key poll promises of Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a question that BJP is a two-man team and one-man show, Rajnath Singh said, "No these are all baseless comments. Of course the people who are party president and PM will be prominent, when I was party president and Modi ji was PM candidate then our names were taken, it is but natural."

Replying to a question that he or Gadkari can be PM if BJP fails to get a full majority, Home Minister said, "These are all imaginary situations; it is 'khyali pulao' and nothing else. We will get clear majority or even 2/3rd, the PM will be Modi ji, no doubt about that."

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2019: 'Scared of debating me on corruption?' Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Asked about Mayawati's politics of appeasement, the Union Minister said, "It was very unfortunate, politics should not be done on basis of Hindu-Muslim. Politics should not be done on caste or creed or religion. It is on the basis of justice and humanity."

Addressing a rally at Deoband, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief had openly appealed to the minority community to vote for the SP-BSP alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll and not to allow the Congress to split their votes.

Asked if senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani was briefed on surgical strikes and air strike, the Minister said, "Advani ji is a well-informed man. He knows everything about the prevailing situation in our country. He will forever remain our source of inspiration."

It is to be noted that LK Advani, as Home Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in 2001, had said that 'hot pursuit' against terrorists is legitimate as it is in accordance with international law.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2019: Poll of polls predicts BJP-led NDA to get 277 seats, UPA 138, Others 128

Speaking on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh asserted that Kashmir is, was and will always be an integral part of India. "There cannot be two prime ministers in the country. It is absolutely clear in our election manifesto that if we form government Article 370, Article 35A will be removed."

The BJP in their election manifesto has promised to eliminate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. Article 370 gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar