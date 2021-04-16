ICSE, ISC exams deferred, date for class 12 exams to be decided later

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday deferred the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams scheduled to be held from May 4 because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

CISCE said a final decision on conducting class 12 exams will be taken at a later date. "The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021," it said in a release.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education had also postponed the class 12 board exams and cancelled board exams for students of class 10 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

However, unlike CBSE, CISCE provided two options to candidates for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or class 10). They can choose to write offline examination along with the candidates for the Indian School Certificate (ISC or class 12), or choose to not take the exams.

For those class 10 students who choose not to write the exams, the CISCE will develop a fair and an unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates, it said.

India is seeing a second wave of coronavirus cases. The country reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours as of Friday morning.

Also read: UK govt clears Nirav Modi's extradition to India

Also read: COVID-19: Covaxin production to increase to 10 crore doses per month by September