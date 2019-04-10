BSNL seeks action against Varun Gandhi over phone dues of Rs 38,000

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has written to the Pilibhit District Election Officer seeking action against Varun Gandhi over pending phone bills to the tune of over Rs 38,000. The state-run telecom operator said that after a long chain of correspondences with the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it has been intimated that the due amount might be for the broadband services and has to be paid by Gandhi himself. He is BJP's candidate for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat during the upcoming General Elections.

In its letter, BSNL said that Rs 38,616 is pending against the telephone connection provided to the constituency office of Varun Gandhi during his tenure as the Member of Parliament from Pilibhit during 2009 to 2014. BSNL said the dues could not be realised despite numerous written and telephonic reminders to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and representatives of Gandhi.

The telecom operator told the Pilibhit District Telecom Officer that Gandhi has filed his nomination without obtaining No Dues Certificate from its Pilibhit office. Candidates have to submit No Objection letters obtained from government departments before the Election Commission when they file their nominations. The ECI may cancel the nomination of the candidates who fail to do so.

Varun Gandhi became the Pilibhit MP in 2009, an office long held by his mother Maneka Gandhi. He contended and won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Sultanpur constituency and Maneka returned to Pilibhit. This time around, BJP is once again fielding Varun from Pilibhit and Maneka will contend from Sultanpur instead.

