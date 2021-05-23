CBSE Board Exams 2021: Govt may take final decision today; what to expect

The Ministry of Education is expected to hold a meeting on Sunday i.e May 23 to take the final call on the pending Class 12 board examinations. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The ministry has received various suggestions regarding the Class 12 board exams. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to discuss these suggestions at the meeting today.

The ministry has received various suggestions to conduct Class 12 board exams only for major subjects. Other suggestions include marking based on an internal assessment and holding the Class 12 board examinations in a phase-wise manner in order to keep the candidates safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a large section of candidates and their parents are demanding that the Class 12 board examinations be cancelled altogether. Meanwhile, school principals gave varied views on possible options the ministry could explore for conducting Class 12 board exams.

"For subjects with very few enrolments, the OTP linked delivery of paper to be printed and conducted at home centres is also a possibility," said Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram. "The exam can be conducted for every subject wherein the question paper is framed in such a way that student has to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills in attempting those questions," Hajela added.

"There can be another part of aptitude test that can be made an intrinsic part of question papers as it will help them in passing the entrance exams of various universities or colleges," Rajat Goel, Director, MGR School Rohini said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and had postponed Class 12 exams in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

