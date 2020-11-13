Centre approves funds worth Rs 4,381.88 crore to 6 cyclones, flood-affected states

A committee under Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional assistance worth Rs 4,381.88 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states affected by cyclone, floods and landslides this year.

The states affected due to cyclone 'Amphan' will get Rs 2,707.77 crore. West Bengal, which was badly affected due to the cyclone, will get Rs 2,707.77 crore, while the neighbouring state of Odisha will get Rs 128.23 crore.

The government has approved Rs 268.59 crore for Maharashtra, which was affected by the cyclone 'Nisarga'. The Centre also released more funds for states affected due to floods and landslides during South-West monsoon. Rs 577.8 crore has been approved for Karnataka; Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh; and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim.

After the cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 22. "The financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha was released in advance on May 23 for immediate relief. Also, the PM also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF," a government statement said.

In FY21 so far, the Centre has released Rs 15,524.43 crore to 28 states from the SDRF.

