Centre extends validity of expired driver licences, vehicle registration till March 31

Good news for car owners and drivers. The government has announced that the validity of crucial documents such as driving licence, vehicle registration, and fitness certificates, which have expired since February 1, 2020, has been extended up to March 31, 2021. The Centre has decided to again extend the validity of the documents in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The validity extension applies to all documents, which were supposed to expire on February 1, 2020, and to those which would expire by March 31, 2021. The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry stated on Sunday that the extension will help citizens avail transport-related services while practicing social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, reports LiveMint.

This the fourth time that the government has decided to extend the validity of the crucial documents during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in August, the government stated that these documents would remain valid till December 31, 2020, and now it has extended this to March 31, 2021.

The Centre in an advisory to all State/UT governments wrote, "The government has provided for the availability of the essential goods and production thereof and has allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo and further opening up the operation of passenger transport in view of the fact that citizens were finding it difficult to get renewed the validity of various documents due to lock-down in operation at various stages in different parts of the country and other countries world over. Renewal of such documents is still leading to assembly of people and long queues in front of the transport offices across the country."

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has advised all enforcement authorities to treat these documents as valid till March 31, 2021. The Ministry urged state/UT governments to implement its advisory in letter and spirit so no car owner, driver, transporter and other organisation gets harassed during the process.

