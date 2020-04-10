Centre had $5.26 billion in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 3

The Indian government had $5.26 billion or Rs 40,008 crore in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 3, the central bank said here on Friday.

The central government had Rs 50,400 crore in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement. State governments had loans worth over Rs 2,828 crore from the RBI in the week ended April 3, compared with 1,967 crore in the previous week.

