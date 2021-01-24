China increases troop deployment along LAC; India to take preemptive action

The Chinese Army has quietly and gradually increased troop deployment at the friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and consolidated positions in eastern Ladakh. Top sources in the Indian Army have confirmed that the Army does not have any choice but to conduct preemptive actions in some sectors. As a result of this, tanks and armoured personnel carriers are nearer to each other than ever. Another government source stated that the Indian Army's unflinching stand on the Galwan valley deadlock has jammed the Chinese calculus, with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) going helter-skelter over the abrupt distribution of leverage between both sides in Ladakh.

This escalation by the Chinese Army is a clear violation of a crucial confidence building measure proposed by the Chinese side as well as the joint statement issued after the sixth round of talks on September 21, 2020. In this joint statement, both sides had stated that none of them shall send more troops on the contentious border front. As per the joint statement accessed by India Today, both sides "agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation."

Meanwhile, the ninth round of talks between Indian Army and Chinese PLA is currently on at Ladakh's Chushul sector - which is an area south of the Pangong Lake now dominated by the Indian Army infantry. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had said during a presser during the Desert Knight-2021 exercise in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, "If they (China) can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive."

