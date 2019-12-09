Citizenship Amendment Bill: 'Amit Shah will be in league of Hitler,' says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah at the Lok Sabha today. "Amit Shah will be in the league of Hitler," said Owaisi after Shah tabled the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the Parliament today amid severe criticism and backlash.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save country from such a law and save Home Minister also otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," said Owaisi. The AIMIM chief further stated that Citizenship Amendment Bill violates the fundamental rights of the people of the country.

Speaker Om Birla responded to Owaisi's statement and said, "Please don't use such unparliamentary language in the house, this remark will be expunged from records."

The CAB that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to communities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Parsi, Christians, Jain and Sikhs facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan has been widely protested by the opposition and the Northeastern states.

Shah defended the bill that has been dubbed as anti-Muslim by various sections of the country. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the bill is nothing but a targeted legislation over minority people in our country. "The bill is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country," responded Shah. He also asked the opposition to not stage a walkout before he answers all the questions.

"It is an attack on the basic preamble of our Constitution. CAB can't be discussed in isolation, we need to discuss it in totality and this is against the basic fundamental right given to the citizens by the Constitution," argued Chowdhury. Shah responded by saying the CAB is not against any religion or minority.

Amit Shah said in the Parliament that he has not mentioned Muslim in the bill anywhere and that the opposition should not try to tamper with the facts.

TMC MP Sougata Roy also joined the growing protest against the CAB and said that the Home Minister is 'new' which is why he is "not aware of the rules". Roy said that the Constitution is in danger.

Shashi Tharoor also criticised the bill and said that it is an assault on the foundation values of our republic.

