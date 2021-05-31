Cognizant starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for 6.5 lakh associates, families

IT company Cognizant on Monday said it has started a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for its over 6,50,000 associates, their families and support teams.

Besides, the company is also delivering life-saving supplies, including 1,000 oxygenated beds, ventilators, and vaccinations, to worst hit communities through $8.5 million (approximately Rs 60 crore) in COVID relief funding.

"The efforts are a part of - Operation C3 - Cognizant's COVID-19 rapid response program to combat the pandemic which is aimed at protecting the health and safety of associates, their families, and extends to enterprise and vulnerable communities," the company said in a release.

The vaccination drive for associates and families, launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, is expanded to 100 vaccination centers (CVCs) across 40 cities, and will be further extended.

Also read: COVID-19: India Inc's sentiments take hit, Business Confidence Index falls to 51.5 from 74.2

"The vaccinations will be administered at Cognizant's own facilities and through a network of hospitals managed by healthcare providers, including, Apollo, Columbia ASIA, Fortis and Manipal. Cognizant will cover the costs of vaccines, enable time-off and ensure vaccine reimbursements, where needed," it said.

The company said Cognizant India Foundation has collaborated with several NGOs and health authorities to mobilise delivery of 1,000 oxygenated COVID care beds for free, pediatric ICU units, over 7 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers, and special vaccination camps for people with disabilities and their care-givers. More than 8,000 people have received vaccinations in these camps so far in the ongoing drive, it added.

The company has taken several measures to support its associates and their families for COVID-19, including a dedicated 24/7 emergency care helpline, virtual doctor consultations, COVID care hospital rooms with oxygen support, home quarantine care in 12 cities, among others. Besides, it has also rolled-out fully paid COVID leave for impacted associates or those serving as caregivers.

"Our first priority is to protect our associates, their dependents, and support teams during these challenging times. We have partnered with top-tier healthcare providers and hospitals with pan India presence to help ensure access to critical health services and vaccinations," Cognizant India Executive Vice President and Chairman Rajesh Nambiar said.

Also read: Traders' body disappointed with COVID-19 unlocking in Delhi, calls for opening of markets