Concerned about Jammu and Kashmir detentions, internet shutdown: US State Department

The US State Department on Saturday said that it is concerned about the detentions in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Internet shutdown in the region. It also said that it considers the trip of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir an important step but still remains concerned and that it is closely following the envoys' trip.

"Closely following USAmbIndia & other foreign diplomats' recent trip to Jammu & Kashmir. Important step. We remain concerned by detention of political leaders and residents, and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy," said US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on Saturday.

On Thursday, envoys from 17 countries visited Jammu and Kashmir in an official trip. The trip was organised by the government to show the envoys that the situation in the region is under control. Foreign envoys from 17 countries including USA, Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru are part of the delegation.

Diplomats from EU, Australia and Gulf were also expected to be part of the delegation but eventually dropped out. EU envoys refused to be part of the delegation, while some diplomats cited scheduling constraints.

On Friday, the Supreme Court rebuked the Modi government for Internet shutdown in the region. "The danger contemplated should be in the nature of an "emergency" and for the purpose of preventing obstruction and annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed. The power under Section 144 cannot be used to suppress legitimate expression of opinion or grievance or exercise of any democratic rights," said the court.

This is the second such trip of envoys to the region. However, the government had distanced itself from the first such visit and called it a private visitation.

