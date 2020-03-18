Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive soldier's family quarantined in Ladakh; father had returned from Iran

An Indian Army soldier from Ladakh has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. This is the first COVID-19 positive case that has surfaced from the Indian Army.

His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran on February 27. The jawan is being treated for the infection while his family, including sister and wife have been quarantined in Ladakh.

"His father was quarantined from February 29 at Ladakh Heart Foundation and reported positive for COVID-19 on March 6 and was isolated at the local SNM Hospital," sources told PTI.

The soldier is from the Ladakh Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Army known as the 'Snow Warriors', and is currently admitted in the S.N.M. hospital in Ladakh.

The 34-year-old jawan had taken casual leave from February 25 to March 1 and reported back to duty on March 2. He was helping his family during the quarantine duration and was staying at his Chuchot village for some time as well.

As his father tested positive for novel coronavirus, the soldier was also quarantined on March 7. He was tested positive and was put in isolation S.N.M hospital.

In the meantime, an Indian Army officer and a woman have been put under self-quarantine in a military institute in Pune. They were showing symptoms of the virus. However, no tests have been recommended so far. "As an when needed, COVID-19 test could be carried out," sources said.

