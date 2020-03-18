Coronavirus Live Updates: New COVID-19 cases take number to 147 in India

Cornavirus outbreak: With the death of a 64-year-old man from Mumbai, the deadly coronavirus has claimed three lives in India so far. The number of total confirmed cases has surged to 147, including 25 foreign nationals. Total 14 patients have been discharged so far. Global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has touched 7,800, with China and Italy contributing maximum to the number of deaths. In India, Maharashtra and Kerala top the chart with 42 and 25 positive coronavirus cases. Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 15 confirmed cases so far. Amid coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire world economy, S&P Global Ratings has lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020 from 5.7 per cent earlier, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also said that the Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will more than halve to less than 3 per cent.

10.12 AM: Indian banks to appeal for relief

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked concerns about a fresh surge in bad loans at India's lenders, and the industry body representing the banks plans to appeal to regulators to provide some reprieve in bad-debt classification, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday. "Discussions are on at this stage and we will make a representation to the regulator to see if we can get some relief regarding non-performing asset classification in the small and medium enterprises sector," one of the bankers said. - Reuters

10.05 AM: Here's what a visual history of pandemics looks like

10.00 AM: Australia declares emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and said the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic. The formal declaration gives the government the power to close off cities or regions, impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if deemed necessary to contain the spread of the virus. The upgrade in official advice to an unprecedented "Level 4: Do not travel" to any country in the world, was accompanied by a ban on any non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. - Reuters

9.46 AM: One more person tested positive in Pune, says the district magistrate

Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra, says one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in the city. The person had recently travelled to France and the Netherlands. Total number of positive cases in the state has now touched 42, including 18 in Pune.

9.42 AM: Together we all can fight against COVID19, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

9.35 AM: BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020. - ANI

9.30 AM: Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

9.20 AM: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

9.15 AM: New COVID-19 cases in India

Confirmed positive cases: 147

Deaths: 3

Foreign nationals: 25

Discharged: 14

9.00 AM: Global death toll touches 7,800

Global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has touched 7,800, with China and Italy contributing to maximum number of deaths. In India, Maharashtra and Kerala top the chart with 38 and 25 positive coronavirus cases. Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 15 confirmed cases so far.

8.46 AM: S&P lowers India's growth forecast

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar. Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will more than halve to less than 3 per cent as the "global economy enters a recession," S&P said in a statement.

8.37 AM: Boeing calls for $60 billion lifeline

Boeing Co on Tuesday called for a $60 billion lifeline for the struggling US aerospace manufacturing industry, which faces huge losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters first reported that Boeing was seeking "tens of billions of dollars" in U.S. government loan guarantees and other assistance as faces it a looming liquidity crunch due to the coronavirus' impact on the aviation sector, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

8.33 AM: Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as death toll touches 100 in US

The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly with $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans, to blunt the economic pain from a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country. With cases of the respiratory illness reported in all 50 states and the total number of known U.S. infections surging past 6,400, millions of Americans hunkered down at home instead of commuting to work or going to school. - Reuters

8.29 AM: GoAir offers rotational leave to staff without pay

Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid "unprecedented" decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sources said the airline was also planning a 20 per cent pay cut for employees in a staggered manner. - PTI

8.26 AM: India works because countless Indians do: S Jaishankar

"India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials Delhi Airport who are responding to COVID challenge," says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

8.22 AM: Human safety tests on experimental coronavirus vaccine starts

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide. - Reuters

8.17 AM: Doing everything possible: Indian embassy in Italy

Embassy of India in Italy, in a statement, said it's doing everything possible within limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. "Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited," it added.

8.16 AM: India's Ambassador to US, TS Sandhu, says in touch with shipping company and US authorities regarding welfare of Indian crew on Grand Princess. "They're required to undergo mandatory quarantine. We're extending necessary assistance and will facilitate their return on completion of quarantine."

8.12 AM: External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar met immigration, health, security, and airport officials of Delhi Airport tonight.

8.07 AM: COVID-19 impact on Indian economy

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur says in order to address the possibility of trade-induced adverse impact on the economy, the government is constantly engaging with export promotion councils and trade bodies, particularly in pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile sectors where the supply chains are sourcing imports from China.

8.03 AM: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO appeals pilgrims to postpone visit

In view of coronovirus outbreak across India, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, reviewed all aspects related to yatra&the safety of pilgrims. He also appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the Shrine till normalisation of the situation.

8.00 AM: People with blood group 'A' may be more prone to coronavirus

People with blood group 'A' may be more prone to the new coronavirus (COVID19) infection while those with blood type 'O' has a lower risk of contracting the deadly virus, a first-of-its-kind study claimed on Tuesday. - IANS

7.40 AM: Indian Army reports first COVID-19 case

A jawan from Ladakh Scouts was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The jawan's father had recently returned from a pilgrimage in coronavirus-hit Iran. The jawan, his wife and sister have been quarantined.

7.35 AM: Over 1.5 lakh vendors to be hit govt orders closure of weekly markets

Over 1.5 lakh vendors will likely be hit by the closure of weekly markets across the national capitals as the Delhi government has ordered to shut down weekly markets. The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said this would lead to a huge blow to their business.

7.30 AM: How to protect oneself from COVID-19?

Is there a way to protect from COVID-19? Check out this video on social distancing and maintaining hygiene.