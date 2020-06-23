Coronavirus crisis: India records 14,933 new cases; tally at 4.40 lakh, death toll crosses 14,000

India recorded nearly 15,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, stated the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning. According to the latest figures, India recorded 14,933 new cases as well as 312 deaths in the past one day. The country's total coronavirus tally has reached 4,40,215 and the death toll has touched 14,011. There are 1,78,014 active cases in the country and 2,48,189 have been discharged so far.

With a total of 61,807 active cases, Maharashtra's overall cases have reached 1,35,796. The state is the worst-affected and has recorded 6,283 deaths. Delhi's overall figures are similar to Maharashtra's active cases.The national capital has reported 62,655 cases, including 23,820 active cases, 36,602 discharges and 2,233 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is a close second to Delhi. The state has 62,087 total cases, including 27,181 active cases, 34,112 discharges and 794 deaths.

There are nine states that have recorded more than 10,000 cases including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi. Andhra Pradesh with 9,372 cases, Karnataka with 9,399, and Telangana with 8,674 are rapidly moving towards the 10,000 cases mark.

Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only four states and Union Territories that have fewer than 100 cases.

As the number of cases increase, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there has been a three-fold increase in testing in the national capital. He said that from 5,000 tests per day, it has now increased to 18,000 tests per day. He also said that all under home-isolation would be given an oximeter so that they can check their oxygen levels every few hours.

Meanwhile Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has asked for stricter norms in containment zones in Bengaluru. He said violators must be fined and have asked hospitals to cap the cost of coronavirus treatment.

