Coronavirus impact: Kolkata bans flights from Delhi, Mumbai, 4 other cities till July 19

Kolkata has banned flights from six cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Nagpur, Chennai, Ahmedabad from July 6 to July 19 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. "It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," a statement from Kolkata airport said.

The order was issued by the airport slot allocation team upon receiving an order from the aviation ministry. The state government had requested the ministry to suspend flights to and from these cities. The West Bengal government had asked the Centre on June 30 to stop flights from some coronavirus hotspots to the state due to increasing numbers. It had also urged for a restriction on the number of flights from other cities to Kolkata and Bagdogra to one flight a week till July 31.

"West Bengal is also witnessing a steep rise in cases. A large number of cases has been reported from people coming in the State from outside with infection. Government of West Bengal has decided to stop or curtail movement of incoming flights and trains into the State," the letter to the ministry read.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months. Government has also ordered a ban on international flights till July 31. "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs of 31 July, 2020. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," it said.

