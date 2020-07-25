Coronavirus in India: Biggest single-day spike of 48,916 cases, 757 deaths; tally at 13.36 lakh

India has reported the biggest single-day spike of nearly 49,000 cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning that the country saw 48,916 cases and 757 deaths in the past 24 hours. India's total coronavirus cases has crossed 13 lakh to reach 13,36,861, out of which 4,56,071 are active cases and 8,49,432 have been discharged. As many as 31,358 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in India.

India is the third-worst affected country in the world after the US and Brazil. The US has over 41 lakh cases and Brazil has over 22 lakh cases. However, as tests increase in India, cases are likely to continue to surge.

According to ICMR, so far 1,58,49,068 tests have been conducted in India, out of which 4,20,898 were conducted on Friday.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 3,57,117, with 1,44,018 active cases and 13,132 deaths. Delhi has surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-affected. Delhi has 1,28,389 cases with 13,681 active cases and 3,777 deaths, while Tamil Nadu has 1,99,749 cases with 53,132 active cases and 3,320 deaths.

States that had earlier reported fewer cases are also seeing a rapid rise in cases including Assam (29,921), Bihar (33,926), Haryana (29,755), Jammu and Kashmir (16,782), Kerala (16,995), Madhya Pradesh (26,210), Odisha (22,693), and Rajasthan (34,178).

Heavy rainfall and floods in Bihar and Assam have dealt a heavy blow to the coronavirus measures implemented in the states. So far, as many as 37 lakh people have been impacted by the deluge in the two states.

Sikkim (477), Mizoram (361) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (259) are the only states/UTs with fewer than 500 cases.

