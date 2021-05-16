Coronavirus in India: With 3.11 lakh new COVID-19 cases daily count drops further, active cases fall too

India recorded 3,11,170 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, showing a gradual decline in the daily coronavirus count.

The overall case tally now stands at 2,46,84,077. However, 4,077 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,70,284, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, May 16.

The top five states that recorded maximum coronavirus cases are Karnataka with 41,664 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 34,848 cases, Tamil Nadu with 33,658 cases, Kerala with 32,680 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 22,517 cases. 53.15% of the fresh cases have been reported from these five states, with Karnataka alone constituting 13.39% of the new cases.

Of the 4,077 fatalities recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, maximum deaths were reported in Maharashtra (960), followed by Karnataka with 349 daily casualties.

The country has 36,18,458 active COVID-19 cases comprising 15.07% of the total caseload. Meanwhile, the total count of recovered people has touched 2.07 crore-mark, a recovery rate of 83.83%, after 3.62 lakh coronavirus patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 1.09%, according to the ministry's date updated at 8 am on Sunday.