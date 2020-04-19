Coronavirus India Live Updates: 10-month old baby, father test positive in Delhi as cases rise to 1,893

Coronavirus India latest news: Delhi recorded a total of 1,893 cases. A 10-month old baby has been detected with coronavirus. He was brought to the hospital with respiratory issues. The father has also been found positive. Meanwhile in Delhi's Lady Hardinge officials have said that two doctors and six nurses have tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities have quarantined themselves. Contact tracing has begun and a containment plan will soon be implemented.

The number of cases in India has crossed 15,000. There are 15,712 cases in the country now. Out of that 507 people have died, while 2,230 people have recovered. The highest cases have been reported in Maharashtra with 3,651 cases. Six states including Delhi have more than 1,000 cases each. Uttar Pradesh is also nearing the 1,000 mark. When it touches 1,000, UP will be the seventh state. As cases rise in UP, the government replaces yet another Chief Medical Officer within a fortnight. AP Chaturvedi will be replaced DK Ohri as additional CMO. Additionally, Rajasthan has allowed industry activity in rural areas. A person who had recovered in Himachal has been tested again. In Indian Navy, 26 cases have been reported at the shore establishment of INS Angre. No case has been reported in any vessel so far. Meanwhile, WHO Director General took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his solidarity with the organisation and joining the One World: Together At Home programme.

10:55 am: Delhi COVID-19 cases news

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi has 42,000 rapid testing kits and a trial run is being conducted at the LNJP hospital. The minister said that the government aims conduct 42,000 tests in a week's time.

10:50 am: Maharashtra coronavirus updates

As situation gets grimmer, Maharashtra Police tries to spread awareness with a coronavirus-themed effigy. The effigy was put up in Nagpur.

Maharashtra: Police puts up a #COVID themed effigy near Shanti Nagar in Nagpur to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures to be taken amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stand at 72. pic.twitter.com/5IKLeBcZIE â ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

10:45 am: Jharkhand coronavirus updates

Lake View Hospital in Ranchi has been sealed and more than 50 of its employees have been quarantined. A retired DDC who was found positive in Gurugram was treated in this hospital where he died of a brain hemorrhage. His apartment has also been sealed.

10:40 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi government has expanded the scope of Rs 1 crore compensation to coronavirus workers. Earlier the compensation was declared only health workers losing their lives in the battle against COVID-19, but civil defence personnel, teachers, policemen and firemen have also been included.

10:30 am: Coronavirus cases in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the government's Covid-19 control room and the situation in various states amid the lockdown. Shah reviewed operations of the MHA Control Room that monitors and gets feedback from all states and various other ministries during the period.

10:20 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Nine people have been tested positive in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in Nagpur has reached 72. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country at 3,651.

10:15 am: Coronavirus in Indonesia

Indonesia's death toll has likely reached 1,000, nearly double the official figure of 535, Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Faqih was quoted saying on Saturday. "Those who were yet to be confirmed with COVID-19 were also reported by hospitals as death by coronavirus," Daeng told local media.

10:11 am: Sterlite Copper donates to CM fund in Tamil Nadu

Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta company, said it has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Vedanta has already provided Rs 101 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and has set up a Rs 100-crore corpus. "We have 1 lakh people working at Vedanta and each of them, along with their family members, are empowered to do whatever it takes to help people in distress. We are facing multiple problems but it's the country that comes first," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

10:05 am: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

A 10-month infant was detected with coronavirus. The baby was brought by his father to the hospital where he was tested positive. The baby has been showing respiratory symptoms. The father has also been detected with coronavirus. The mother is being tested.

10:00 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi's Lady Hardinge officials have said that two doctors and six nurses have tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities have quarantined themselves. Contact tracing has begun and a containment plan will soon be implemented.

9:53 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

As many as 41 new cases have been reported in Rajasthan. The health department said that the number of cases in the state has risen to 1,395. Jaipur alone has 521 cases.

44 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/i4PDWMKBoh â ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

9:50 am: Delhi coronavirus updates

A special flight was arreanged by the US Embassy to ferry US citizens to the country. Around 300 US citizens left from Ludhiana in the special flight.

Punjab: A group of 300 US citizens from Ludhiana left for the US on a special flight from Delhi arranged by the US embassy yesterday pic.twitter.com/BVy9W7lasG â ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

9:43 am: Chidambaram lashes out at the govt

Chidambaram lashed out that the government and called it heartless. He asked why the govt can't hand cash to poor families.

There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing. â P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 19, 2020

9:40 am: Wuhan virology lab denies coronavirus connection

In an interview with state media published Saturday Yuan Zhiming, director of the laboratory, said that "there's no way this virus came from us". The institute has come under the scanner after reports emerged that it could be the source behind the coronavirus outbreak. Zhiming said that the lab is carrying out inspection in different parts of the institute for coronavirus.

9:30 am: Coronavirus in Delhi

A 45-day old infant has become the lastest casualty of coronavirus in Delhi. The child was admitted in the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital. Another 10-month old child is also infected but the child is currently stable.

9:15 am: Coronavirus cases in India cross 15,000

There are 15,712 cases in India, with 12,974 active cases. The number of deaths have crossed 500 in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-impacted with 3,651 cases.

9:06 am: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus updates

Officials said that a person who has recovered from coronavirus has tested positive again. The person is a resident of Una but further details are not available yet. The number of active cases in the state is 23 and HP has seen 40 cases so far.

9:00 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Despite the lockdown and strict regulations in place, people flock to Azadpur Mandi to procure vegetables and fruits. Sale of essential food is done here from 6am-11am and 2pm-6pm.

Delhi: People at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The sale of vegetables and fruits is done here from 6 am-11am & 2 pm-6pm. pic.twitter.com/LqqeeAq03L â ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

8:55 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan government has allowed the restarting of industries from April 20. It said that industries that are located in rural areas or industrial areas established in municipalities/municipal areas, export based industries or Special Economic Zones will be allowed to operate.

8:50 am: UP coronavirus news

UP government removed CMO AP Chaturvedi and placed DK Ohri as the additional CMO of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This move comes barely a fortnight after CMO Anurag Bhargava was removed and placed by AP Chaturvedi.

8:45 am: Delhi coronavirus cases news

Delhi govt officials stated that the number of cases in the national capital increased to 1,893. It added that 186 new cases were reported along with one death in a day. It said that of the total 43 deaths in Delhi, 24 were above 60 years of age. Nine were in the 50-60 group, while 10 were below 50 years.

8:40 am: US coronavirus news

US President Donald Trump warns China of consequences if it is found "knowingly responsible" for the outbreak of coronavirus. "The relationship was good when we were signing that, but then, all of a sudden, you hear about this. So, it's a big difference. You know, the question was asked would you be angry at China. Well, the answer very well might be a very resounding yes, but it depends," Trump said.

8:35 am: UP coronavirus cases news

Forty-five new cases have been reported in Agra. According to the DM, there are 241 cases in the city. The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh is on a rise and is nearing the 1,000 mark.

8:30 am: WHO thanks Shah Rukh Khan for solidarity

WHO Director General took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his solidarity with the organisation and for joining the One World: Together At Home programme.

Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19https://t.co/GyMtp9MoDp â Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

8:25 am: Aviation minister says no flights till further notice

Aviation Minister Hardeen Singh Puri said that there has been no decision on re-opening of airline operations in the country. He airines must start booking only after a decision is made by the government.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.



Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI@DGCAIndia@AAI_Official â Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 18, 2020

8:20 am: Coronavirus cases in Haryana

A COVID-19 patient has passed away in Gurugram, the District Administration said. The 50-year-old person passed away at 12 am. Haryana has more than 220 cases of coronavirus.