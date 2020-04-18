Coronavirus: India plugs loophole in Chinese 'opportunistic takeover' of firms; govt nod must

The Central government has tightened the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to restrict Chinese firms from acquiring stake in Indian companies. In a press note issued on April 17, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has said the revision of the FDI policy is meant to curb "opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic."

The tweaked portion states that a non-resident entity "of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only" with prior government permission. India has opened up most of the sectors for FDI investments through automatic route, but has kept certain sectors like defence, space and atomic energy restricted or prohibited.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 991 new cases, 43 death in 24 hours, says Health Ministry; total count- 14,378

Even before the revision, investments from Bangladesh and Pakistan, both countries which share borders with India had to undergo government scrutiny. By expanding this restriction to all countries sharing borders with India, the government has now ruled out investments from China, direct or surrogate, without scrutiny.

The decision comes in the wake of widespread concerns over Chinese firms making opportunistic investments into foreign firms by making use of the COVID-19 induced crash in valuations. In India too, associations representing MSMEs have been urging the government to stop Chinese investments into domestic firms.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Amazon, Flipkart gear up to increase delivery but face logistical challenges

Also read: Coronavirus: 'Additional measures, economic stimulus to be provided soon,' says Sitharaman

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.