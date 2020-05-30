Coronavirus India live updates: 114 more cops test positive in Maharashtra in past 24 hours

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: 114 police personnel have been testes positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, while one personnel died due to the infection, informed the state police on Saturday. The total count of COVID-19 infected cops in the state now stands at 2,325 with 26 deaths so far. With just one day left in lockdown 4.0 to end on May 31, the country recorded 7,964 fresh coronavirus cases, and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's total count of confirmed novel coronavirus past 1.73 lakh. This tally includes 86,422 active cases, 82,369 recoveries, and 4,971 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is on the path to "victory" in it long drawn battle against COVID-19 recognising the "tremendous suffering" of migrant labourers among others. Meanwhile, US terminated its relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday, President Donald Trump announced as he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

11.45 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 45 more tested positive

Rajasthan recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases till 10.30 am on Saturday. Here are the city-wise details:-

Churu 8

Kota 8

Udaipur 8

Barmer 4

Karauli 3

Jhalawar 3

Dholpur 3

Bhilwara 3

Jaipur 2

Bharatpur 2

Jhunjhunu 2

Ganganagar 1

Baran 1

Hanumagarh 1

11.30 am: Karnataka lockdown 4.0

The state has eased its lockdown restrictions from 7 am to 7 pm for Sunday.

11.15 am: Coronavirus vaccine: US pharma company seeks marketing authorisation from India for remdesivir

A US pharmaceutical company has put in its application to India's drug regulator seeking marketing authorisation for its anti-viral vaccine remdesivir, which is being seen as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

11.00 am: Delhi-Haryana border sealed

Rush of vehicles at Singhu Border, GT Karnal Road as Police personnel check IDs and passes of commuters. Haryana govt has sealed borders with Delhi in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

10.45 am: Coronavirus lockdown: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur as Police personnel check passes & IDs of people, commuting through the route. Ghaziabad has sealed border with Delhi due increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

10.30 am: 114 more Maharashtra cops test COVID-19 positive in 24 hours

114 police personnel have been testes positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, while one personnel died due to the infection, informed the state police on Saturday. The total count of COVID-19 infected cops in the state now stands at 2,325 with 26 deaths so far.

10.15 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates

Principal Secretary Health UP Amit Mohan Prasad has said that Uttar Pradesh is conducting around 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He added that total 9,981 tests were done on Thursday, the highest for the state so far.

10.00 am: Coronavirus global updates: US reports 1,225 COVID-19 deaths, toll at 102,798

US reported 1,225 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours taking it total to 102,798 so far. The country's total count of cases stands at 1,745,606.

9.45 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 265 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,971, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.30 am: COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reported 7,964 fresh coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.73 lakh.

9.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India

The country's total COVID-19 cases topped 1.73 lakh on Saturday including 86,422 active cases, 82,369 recoveries, and 4,971 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.