Coronavirus: India reports 22,771 new cases, 442 deaths in a day; recovery rate improves to 60.80%

Even though India's recovery rate has improved, the number of cases continues to rise. India reported 22,771 new cases along with 442 new deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. The country now has 6,48,315 cases, including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,226 discharges and 18,655 deaths. However, the recovery rate has improved to 60.80 per cent in the country, the government said.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. However, Tamil Nadu has crossed the 1 lakh mark to become the second most-impacted. Delhi is a close third.

Maharashtra has reported 1,92,990 cases along with 79,927 active cases, 1,04,687 discharges and 8,376 deaths. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has reported 1,02,721 cases, including 42,958 active cases, 58,378 recoveries and 1,385 deaths.

The national capital has reported 94,695 cases, including 26,148 active cases, 65,624 discharges and 2,923 deaths. The Kejriwal-led government opened the first plasma bank in the country. The Chief Minister urged people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma in order to help the ones who are currently suffering from the disease. The government issued a helpline number and will arrange for pick and drop facilities to and from the residences of the donors. Once the donor makes the plasma donation, they will be given an appreciation certificate. The CM said that till a vaccine is found for coronavirus, plasma therapy would help the COVID infected.

Andhra Pradesh (16,934), Bihar (10,954), Delhi (94,695), Gujarat (34,600), Haryana (16,003), Karnataka (19,710), Madhya Pradesh (14,297), Maharashtra (1,92,990), Rajasthan (19,052), Tamil Nadu (1,02,721), Telangana (20,462), Uttar Pradesh (25,797) and West Bengal (20,488) are 13 states with more than 10,000 cases.

With 62 cases, Meghalaya is the only state with fewer than 100 cases in the country.

While India is ranked fourth in the world vis-a-vis coronavirus cases, it is soon likely to overtake Russia to reach the third spot.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: Global cases surge to over 11 million; more than 500,000 dead

Also read: Coronavirus impact: States' borrowings double to Rs 1.7 lakh crore in Q1 FY21, says ICRA