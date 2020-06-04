Coronavirus live updates: Defence Secy tests positive; India reports 9,304 new cases in a day

Coronavirus in India live updates: The number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in the country as India reports 2.07 lakh cases.The number of active cases in the country has increased to over 1.01 lakh cases. So far, over 1 lakh people have been discharged and 5,815 have died from coronavirus. Maharashtra is the worst-affected with 72,300 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported the highest single-day spike in fatalities at 122. Delhi has reported 22,132 cases so far. Additionally, India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive. The defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, official sources said. Kumar is stable and is under home quarantine.

Check out all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in India on BusinessToday.In live blog:

10:30 am: Two more coronavirus cases in Meghalaya

Two more persons who had recently returned to Meghalaya from other states have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the northeastern state's tally to 33, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said.The two persons, who had returned from Goa and Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, hours after an Uttar Pradesh returnee was found to be infected with the deadly virus.

10:15 am: India reports 9,304 cases in a day

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

10:00 am: George Floyd was tested positive for corona

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, states that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

9:45 am: 7 days of home quarantine for travellers in Delhi

All asymptomatic traveller arriving in Delhi through flights, trains or roads will have to undergo mandatory seven days of home quarantine. The earlier mandate for asymptotic travellers was to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. According to DDMA chairman Vijay Dev, the concerned airport, railways, and other transport authorities will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on a daily basis to keep a tab on arrivals.

9:30 am: HCQ can't prevent coronavirus

The much-touted malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has proven to be ineffective in preventing coronavirus infection, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial. The new trial found no serious side effects or heart problems from use of hydroxychloroquine.

9:15 am: UK Business Secy tests positive

Business Secretary in UK Alok Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus. He was tested after he reported feeling unwell. Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the Chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill, a spokesperson for the minister said. In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self isolate, the spokesperson said.

9:00 am: Defence Secretary tests positive

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19. The defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise follow the confirmation. Kumar's condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine. At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine.