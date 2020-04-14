Coronavirus: Delhi will fully implement lockdown measures, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital would fully implement the lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the coronavirus spread. "Delhi will fully implement the PM's lockdown measures," said the Delhi CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday, said the nation-wide lockdown had been extended till May 3. The PM also said the lockdown situation would be strictly observed till April 20, after which some areas would be getting some lockdown relaxation, depending on the emergence of new coronavirus cases and strict adherence to lockdown norms.

Delhi has reported 1,510 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 14), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 28. As many as 30 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated. Nationally, 8,988 active cases of coronavirus have been reported, according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 339. As many as 1035 patients have been cured or discharged.

