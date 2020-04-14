PM Modi's speech on coronavirus lockdown: 9 key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the 21-day lockdown across the country. The Prime Minister said that the lockdown would be extended till May 3. He said the decision was taken after extensive consultation with multiple states. PM Modi said that not only the states but people have also opined that the lockdown needed to be extended.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's speech on coronavirus lockdown:

1. The Prime Minister said that people stood like warriors in this fight against coronavirus despite facing numerous hardships. "Some have faced problems in getting food, others have faced problems in transportation. But you have stood like a soldier," said PM Modi.

2. He took to thank BR Ambedkar in his speech and said that the current situation demonstrates the power of "We The People of India" that Baba Saheb spoke about in the Constitution.

3. Prime Minister also thanked people for welcoming the new year and engaging in festivities while not stepping out of the house. "This time of the year marks the start of a new year across various states. It is inspiring to see how everyone is celebrating the new year amid the lockdown," he said.

4. The Prime Minister said that India implemented measures even when there were no cases in the country. "We started screening people coming from coronavirus-affected countries even before a single case was reported in India. We should not compare the cases with other countries. But it is a fact that India is faring far better than other countries. We cannot imagine what would have happened in the country if we had not taken the timely measures," he said.

5. "We are constantly in discussions with states on how to tackle the situation. Most states and even people have said that lockdown must be extended. Lockdown will be extended till May 3," he said.

6. PM Modi said that Indians must ensure that coronavirus is not spread further. "We are also observing areas that can possibly turn into hotspots," he said.

7. The Prime Minister then said that apart from the extension, there will be another deadline of sorts for a week. For a week from now -- till April 20 -- the government will observe every district, town, village, city, region to see how they have followed the restrictions. He said that the restriction for certain services in areas that follow the lockdown perfectly will be relaxed. However, if there is any violation, stringent restrictions will be imposed again.

8. He ensured that the government is taking enough measures to help the farmers and stated that rabi crop harvesting is underway in various parts of the country.

9. PM Modi spoke about seven ways people can cooperate with the authorities in the fight against coronavirus. These are: a. Care for the elderly at your home, especially the ones who have health issues. b. Follow the restrictions on lockdown and social distancing. c. Follow the Ayush guideline to increase immunity. d. Download the Aarogya Setu app and make others download too to help stop the spread. e. Help the poor and needy as much as one can. f. Help the employees and ensure there are no layoffs. g. Respect the frontline workers such as doctors, policemen, sanitation workers, etc.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.