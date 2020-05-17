Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What's open, what's closed in green, orange, red zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued new guidelines allowing states to decide red, orange and green zones, based on the evidence of coronavirus infection, even though it extended the countrywide lockdown till May 31. However, depending on whether an area is under a red, orange or green zone, the restrictions would differ. Green zones that are relatively clearer of infections will be allowed the maximum relaxations, while citizens in the red zones will have to adhere to the lockdown norms strictly.

"The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UT Governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India," MHA said in a press release.

In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There will be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Here's a lowdown of what will remain operational and what will be closed based on the zone you are in:

CLOSED:

Air travel -- domestic and international -- will remain prohibited. Unless it is a domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and security purposes, there will be no air travel. Metro rail services will also remain shut. Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations. All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

As per the MHA order the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones till May 31:

OPEN

The following additional activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones:

Inter-State and Intra-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State(s)/ UT(s) involved. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons, as defined by MHA will continue to operate. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed. Economic activities will be allowed outside the containment zones. E-commerce companies allowed to resume operations outside containment zones.

