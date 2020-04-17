Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi govt asks schools to charge only tuition fee

Delhi government has asked all private schools to charge monthly tuition fees during the lockdown period. Deputy CM and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said private schools can charge monthly tuition fees but not bus transportation fees and any other such charges.

Schools in Delhi have also been asked to take monthly and not quarterly fees. Sisodia said in his tweet that no private school is allowed to increase fees and they cannot debar any student from online classes if their parents fail to pay the fees.

He further said, "Education and economy were worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We are taking online class and taking various steps to ensure education to the students of government school." He also warned that if any school was found violating this order by the Delhi government, then action will be taken against them under Epidemic Act and Education Act. Sisodia also appealed to the private schools to pay salaries of the teaching, non-teaching, contract-based or outsourced staff on time.

Delhi is the worst affected state after Maharashtra as the national capital has reported 1,640 COVID-19 positive cases and 38 deaths. In India, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 13,387 whereas 437 people have died today. According to Health Ministry data, 1,748 people have been cured or discharged and 1 patient has been migrated.

