Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: RBI Governor to address media at 10am; Additional stimulus on cards?

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media at 10 am on Friday. This will be his second briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Das is likely to announce measures in the form of financial relief to the sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss ways to cushion the economy and sectors worst-affected by COVID-19. Meanwhile, according to sources the central government is working on a financial relief package in form of staggered boosters. According to sources, the government may focus on relief to benefit MSMES, workers and services sector which are hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The relief measures will be announced by central government and RBI.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 13,387 on Friday, according to latest data by Health Ministry. This includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cured and discharged, 437 deaths and 1 migrated. The countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 3, a day after which the central government announced a set of guidelines to be followed during the extended lockdown. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with total number of confirmed cases at 2,919 and 187 deaths. Delhi follows suit with 1,578 COVID-19 cases and death toll at 32. Looking at global situation, in the United States, around 2,600 people died in 24 hours, taking the country's death toll over 28,000. Nearly 6 lakh people have contracted the infection in the US. Globally, the number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 2 million, while the total count of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 20 lakh across 180 countries.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

9.56 am: Coronavirus updates: Home Affairs Ministry revises guidelines

Home Affairs Ministry has issued an order to include the following in the revised guidelines on lockdown 2.0 for implementation by ministries and state governments.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order to include the following in the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures for strict implementation by Ministries/Depts of GoI, State/Union Territory Govts &various authorities. pic.twitter.com/svAUgGQV2x - ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

9.48 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

Tomato produce in Chhatarpur rotting in fields due to lack of labour and transportation. Farmers say, "All crops are completely destroyed. We are not able to take tomatoes to the market; it has caused us a loss of Rs. 50-60,000 in the last two weeks."

Madhya Pradesh: Tomato produce rotting in fields due to lack of labour and transportation, in Chhatarpur. Farmers say, "All crops are completely destroyed. We are not able to take tomatoes to the market, it has caused us a loss of Rs. 50-60,000 in the last two weeks." pic.twitter.com/RmuC7Y7b1A - ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

9.36 am: Ghaziabad coronavirus news

Police using drones to monitor COVID-19 hotspots in Ghaziabad. "We are using drones to monitor the hotspots regularly. Lockdown measures are being implemented and rules are being enforced," said Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City).

Ghaziabad: Police are using drones to monitor #COVID19 hotspots in the district. Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City) says, "We are using drones to monitor the hotspots regularly. Lockdown measures are being implemented and rules are being enforced". (16.04.20) pic.twitter.com/cfPWWBjTEl - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2020

9.23 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 38 more people infected

Rajasthan recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 1,169. These new cases include 18 from Jodhpur, 6 from Tonk, 5 from Jaipur, 4 from Kota, 2 from Nagaur, and 1 each from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer and Jhalawar.

9.15 am: RBI Governor press conference: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am on Friday

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media at 10 am on Friday. This will be his second briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Das is likely to announce measures in the form of financial relief to the sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss ways to cushion the economy and sectors worst-affected by COVID-19.

9.07 am: RBI Governor address: Centre working on a financial relief package

The central government is working on a financial relief package in form of staggered boosters. According to sources, the government may focus on relief to benefit MSMES, workers and services sector which are hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The relief measures will be announced by central government and RBI. Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce the measures in his press conference on Friday.

8.59 am: Canada-US border won't reopen for several weeks, says Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that his country's border with the United States would fully reopen for many weeks, rejecting US President Donald Trump's overtures to open the same sooner.

8.50 am: Coronavirus latest news: Donald Trump orders probe to check if the virus leaked from a China's lab

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation to check if the coronavirus was leaked from a lab in China's Wuhan. An article by Scientific American, an American popular science magazine throws interesting details about what was going on the lab and the version of scientists working there.

8.40 am: Coronavirus India cases: Confirmed cases cross 13,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 13,387 on Friday, according to latest data by Health Ministry. This includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cured and discharged, 437 deaths and 1 migrated.

8.30 am: Coronavirus US news: Donald Trump announces 3-phases guidelines for reopening economy

United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a 3-phased approach to reopen the economy by restoring normal commerce and services. However, only for places with strong testing and seeing a dip in novel coronavirus cases.

8.15 am: BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker-Check state-wise COVID-19 tally

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic