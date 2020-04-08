Coronavirus lockdown: Dharmendra Pradhan's wife, daughter make masks for the needy

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has shared pictures of his wife and daughter making masks at their home. The Petroleum and Natural Gas minister wrote that he was very proud of his wife Mridula and daughter Maimisha for making safety masks.

In the picture, Pradhan's wife and daughter can be seen making masks on their sewing machine. Pradhan said that these masks were not only for the members of the house but will also be given to other needy people.

Pradhan wrote on his official Twitter handle, "We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it".





We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones. #Masks4Allpic.twitter.com/YtGNZvj7VS â Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 7, 2020

Pradhan also added that it is the best time to hone one's skills and learn new ones.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra reports another COVID-19 death in Pune; country's toll at 149

According to Reuters, India needs at least 3.8 crore masks and 68 lakh pieces of personal protective equipment. The centre government has said it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries like South Korea and China to meet shortages.

India has recorded 4,643 active cases of the coronavirus, with 149 deaths, so far. However, health experts say the country of 130 crore people could see a major surge in cases in the coming days.

Also read: Hydroxychloroquine makers Zydus, Ipca, others plan 6 times capacity to meet demand

Also read: Footwear majors Bata, Liberty, others conserving cash to bounce back after coronavirus lockdown