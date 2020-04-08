Coronavirus India Live Updates: States favour lockdown extension; country's tally at 4,312, toll past 120

India coronavirus live updates: The state governments across the country are pushing the Centre for a lockdown extension in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the states also identified coronavirus hotspots across the country on Tuesday as India's tally of the deadly virus are on a rising spiral. As per Union Health Ministry data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 4,312, while the death toll stands at 124 as of now. Besides identifying containment clusters, several states have also ramped their testing infrastructure and requested the Centre to extend the countrywide lockdown. As per government sources, the states and experts have appealed to the central government to extend the lockdown duration, but, the final decision will taken after assessing the situation in the states. India recorded nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

9.07 am: Haryana coronavirus news

Haryana's Health Department on Tuesday released the state's medical bulletin regarding COVID-19. See here:-

9.00 am Coronavirus latest news

PM Modi will hold a meeting with Parliament's floor leaders of oppsition parties at 11 am today to discuss the ongoing situation in the wake of nationwide lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The meeting will be held via video conferencing.

8.53 am: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus news

Nine Jamaatis were tested COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh in a single day on Tuesday. They were staying in a Mosque in Kuthera, Una. Five out these nine jamaatis belong to Sirmaur district, one each from Solan and Una and two from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, 20 out of 27 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh are Jamaatis.

8.44 am: Coronavirus updates: Scores of travellers leave Wuhan as China lifts bans

Thousands of travellers flocked to leave Wuhan as the China lifted the lockdown after more than two months on April 7. Scores of passengers reached the City's Wuchang station to catch the first trains. Wuhan was the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak.

8.30 am: Coronavirus latest news: US sending aircraft, vessels frequently to South China Sea, says Chinese foreign ministry

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the United States (US) is sending aircraft and vessels frequently to the South China Sea, and is violating China's sovereignty. "We urge the US to put the priority on the outbreak response at home," it said.

While China is helping others in our fight against the pandemic, the US is sending aircraft and vessels frequently to the South China Sea, violating China's sovereignty. We urge the US to put the priority on the outbreak response at home. pic.twitter.com/32WiHIRywf - Spokespersonåè¨äººåå ¬å®¤ (@MFA_China) April 7, 2020

8.15 am: China coronavirus news

China has lifted the 76-day lockdown imposed on its COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan. The ban was removed at on April 7.

8.00 am: Coronavirus news: Trump criticises WHO; accuses it of being China-focused; threatens withholding funds from UN world health body

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply criticised the World Health Organisation, blaming it of being too focused on China. Trump also accused the WHO of issuing bad advice during the COVID-19 outbreak. He threatened that he would put a hold on US funding for the agency.

7.45 am: Coronavirus updates: ICMR constitutes national task force for COVID-19 research

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has constituted a national task force for novel coronavirus to immediately begin research studies and identify research priorities for clinical research, diagnostics and bio-markers, epidemiology and surveillance, vaccines and drug development.

7.30 am: Coronavirus India: Country's active COVID-19 cases at 4,312; death toll past 120

As per Union Health Ministry data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 4,312, while the death toll stands at 124 as of now. India recorded nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

