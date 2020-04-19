Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Full list of services to be allowed from April 20

The areas with no new reported cases or minimum risk from coronavirus are set to get some relaxation in resuming economic activities. The government has issued a fresh list of services that will be allowed in areas from April 20. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the list of what will remain open across the country effective April 20. However, this relaxation will not be applicable in the containment zones, Ravi Shankar Prasad added. Here is the list of the services:

All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

Operations of the fishing (marine or inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional

Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with maximum of 50 per cent workers

Animal husbandry activities activities to remain fully functional

Financial sector to remain functional

Social sector to remain functional

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

Public utilities to remain functional

Movement of loading and unloading of goods or cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

Online teaching or distance learning to be encouraged

Supply of essential goods is allowed

Commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate

Industries or industrial establishments (both government and private) will be allowed to operate

Construction activities will be allowed to operate

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open

Meanwhile, the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown period, the government on Sunday said. Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs had included the supply of non-essential items by online sellers in the list of consolidated revised guidelines during the extended lockdown period.

