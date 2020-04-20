Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxation Live Updates: 543 COVID-19 deaths in India, 36 in one day; tally past 17,000

First para begin as - Coronavirus Lockdown relaxation Latest News: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 16,116, while the death toll is at 519, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These confirmed cases include 13,295 active coronavirus cases, while 2,301 have been cured and discharges and 1 migrated. On Sunday, 31 new deaths were reported in India. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with the highest death toll at 211, followed by Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (58), Delhi (43) and Telangana (18). Meanwhile, Delhi is the second worst-affected state in terms of number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra with 1,893 cases, followed by Gujarat (1,604), Madhya Pradesh (1,407) and Tamil Nadu (1,372). Meanwhile, the global death toll due to novel coronavirus has surpassed 1,65,000 with around 40,000 dead in the United States itself. Nearly 24 lakh people have been infected of the virus worldwide with the highest number of cases being reported in the US. Italy's death toll is past 23,000-mark, followed by Spain. The death toll in France is also nearing the 20,000 mark.

9.24 am: Punjab lockdown latest news

Punjab government has allowed sand mining and stone crushing from Monday in an attempt to boost construction industry. Roadside eateries/Dhabas will also be allowed to open in non-containment zones. The government said that the sale of air conditioners, coolers, fans and their repair shops have been brought under the ambit of essential goods services and have been allowed to open.

9.14 am: West Bengal lockdown updates

The West Bengal government has issued guidelines for medical workers said that those working in hospitals especially government hospitals will not go home after they finish their respective duties as they will stay in their work headquarters. The circular said that all necessary arrangements have already been made for providing suitable boarding and lodging facilities to frontline medical personnel in the vicinity of their work places, to preclude the need for any daily commuting. The circular added that the workers will work one week and give on week off to enable them to rest and recuperate.

9.05 am: Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

The state government will send buses to Kota, Rajasthan to bring back stranded students of the state back. Sheopur district collector has been tasked to make the required arrangements of the busses as Sehopur borders Rajasthan. The district administration has confirmed that the buses are being arranged, but the exact number of buses will hinge upon the number of students about whom the information is being gathered. 75 students stranded in Kota are from Sheopur alone. Meanwhile, 26 districts will open on Monday but worst affected hotspots will remain shut.

8.58 pm: Kerala lockdown news: Centre slams ease of curbs by Kerala govt

The Centre wrote to Kerala government after it allowed lifting of some activities which is in violation of the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry. The Kerala government had on April 17 circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures allowing opening of activities which are prohibited in its order. These include, the opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities/towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheelers, pillion riding on scooters.

8.45 am: Pakistan PM targets Modi government; India hits back

India has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations of discrimination against Muslims in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Following Imran Khan's accusation that that the Indian government is deliberately targeting the Muslim community, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Monday, said the "Bizarre comments" was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling' of Pakistan's internal affairs. He added that Pakistan should focus on fighting the pandemic instead of attacking its neighbours.

The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 19, 2020

8.30 am: India lockdown news

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States has conducted more COVID-19 tests than 10 other countries, including India, taken together. Trump added that the US continued to make steady progress in its war against coronavirus as the country has tested 4.28 million people so far, which is a record anywhere in the world. "We have done more testing than all of these countries combined -- France, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada," Trump told reporters at a news conference in the White House. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the US have surpassed 40,000.