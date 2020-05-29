Lockdown may be extended by another 15 days, says Goa CM after talking to Amit Shah

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that the ongoing lockdown scheduled to end on May 31 could be extended by another 15 days, a day after his telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Interacting with media in Panaji on the sidelines of a Tourism Ministry event, Sawant informed that Goa will make a pitch for reopening of hotels, restaurants, malls, gyms, and hotels with the enforcement of social distancing rules.

"I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah Ji yesterday. It appears that the lockdown in the current state may continue for 15 more days," Sawant stated.

He added the rising COVID-19 cases in the country need to be stemmed by extending the lockdown beyond May 31. The chief minister further underlined that there was a demand in Goa to reopen hotels, restaurants, gyms, and malls, highlighting that he would urge the Union Home Ministry to allow the resumption of activities in the state with adequate social distancing rules in place.

"Most activities have started in Goa except for restaurants, hotels, malls, gyms. We believe that at least restaurants, malls, and gyms should start with social distancing norms. We will be formally informing the MHA. The (MHA) guidelines may come by tomorrow," Sawant affirmed.

Goa has a total of 69 coronavirus cases including 38 recoveries, and no deaths so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

