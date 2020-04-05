Coronavirus lockdown: Twitter's lightning fast reaction to PM Modi's 9 pm, 9 minute appeal

Business Today
PM Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to show the unity of Indians in the fight against coronavirus

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: April 5, 2020  | 23:07 IST
Netizens took to Twitter to share their views about PM Modi's 9 pm 9 minutes blackout appeal Image source: Twitter

Millions of people across the country participated in lighting diyas at 9 PM for 9 minutes in response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to fight the "darkness of coronavirus pandemic". Weeks after the sounds of bells, conches and claps reverberated across the country, PM Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to show the unity of Indians in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded citizens of "9 pm, 9 minute" appeal, asking them to stay at home, spread brightness and further the spirit of unity.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their views about PM Modi's 9 pm 9 minutes blackout appeal. Check out how Twitter reacted:

Responding to PM's call, Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP and former cricketer, said, "INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight Not an occasion to burst crackers! #IndiaFightsCorona."

India's Consul General Mohammad Noor Rahman Sheikh said, "Gladly participated in the 9pm, 9 minutes at India House at Jeddah by putting off the lights and putting on Diya/candles."

"We are all in this together. Members of High Commission of India in Pakistan lit the lamps of hope and solidarity as #IndiaFightsCoronavirus," The High Commission of India in Islamabad tweeted.

The British High Commission in India also stood in solidarity with India's fight against this unprecedented global pandemic. 

"My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let's also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness," said Sachin Tendulkar.

One user said, "This is just to show that Indians are united in battling the war against #Corona . It gives a feeling of brotherhood among ourselves."

