Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Maharashtra worst-affected state with 490 COVID-19 cases; death tally at 24

Meanwhile, power companies are working tirelessly to ensure that the 9-minute lights out programme at 9pm tonight does not collapse the grid. The government has also drawn an elaborate plan on how to handle the dramatic change in electricity. The Prime Minister had on Friday morning urged Indians to switch off the lights at their homes and light a candle or diya as a gesture to the needs infected by the coronavirus. The power ministry reiterated that only lights are meant to be switched off and not appliances.

Meanwhile, power companies are working tirelessly to ensure that the 9-minute lights out programme at 9pm tonight does not collapse the grid. The government has also drawn an elaborate plan on how to handle the dramatic change in electricity. The Prime Minister had on Friday morning urged Indians to switch off the lights at their homes and light a candle or diya as a gesture to the needs infected by the coronavirus. The power ministry reiterated that only lights are meant to be switched off and not appliances.

11.30 am: Coronavirus global news: US will need 32,000 ventilators by COVID-19 peak in mid-April

University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has estimated that the country will need 32,000 ventilators by the peak in mid-April, and the government only has around 10,000 stockpiled, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients are expected to flood hospitals across the country in the coming weeks, with the medical staff grappling for more equipment to keep the patients alive. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has said that his state needs 30,000 ventilators alone.

11.25 am: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus news

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded nine new COVID-19 cases taking the total toll to 15 in the state. The news cases reported on Saturday also included four Tablighi Jamaatis from Baddi, five others tested positive are Delhi residents who are also staying in Baddi.

11.22 am: Coronavirus: Top WHO official asks countries to include services to end domestic violence as an essential service

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the increasing reports of domestic violence are being reported since the novel coronavirus outbreak began. Taking to Twitter, he urged the countries to include services to end domestic violence as an essential service. "Sadly, there are reports from of an increase in domestic violence since the #COVID19 outbreak began. We call on countries to include services to #EndViolence as an essential service that must continue during the response. There is never any excuse for violence," he tweeted.

Sadly, there are reports from of an increase in domestic violence since the #COVID19 outbreak began. We call on countries to include services to #EndViolence as an essential service that must continue during the response. There is never any excuse for violence. pic.twitter.com/Z4MQN0JwRf - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 4, 2020

11.15 am: Punjab coronavirus news

The Punjab government has taken the decision to seize the passports of people hiding their travel history as the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 66 in the state. Nine new COVID-19 cases each were reported from Amritsar and Mohali and one each from Jalandhar, Faridkot and Patankot on Sunday.

11.10 am: COVID-19 news update

Except for the Chief Medical Officer of the CRPF who tested positive for novel coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, none in his contact chain have shown any positive sign, However, CRPF DG AP Maheshwari has advised all concerned officers to restrict their movement and work from home to break the chain, if any. He also took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the same.

GreetingsðAs a precautionary measure I have completely restricted my movement being part of my responsibility to break the chain,and working from home, till a clarity on health check up of concerned officials emerges. @PMOIndia@HMOIndia - Anand Prakash Maheshwari (@DrAPMaheshwari) April 5, 2020

11.05 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat on Sunday reported 11 death cases and 122 confirmed cases due to novel coronavirus. 10 new cases were recorded in Ahmedabad. Following the city wise data: -

Ahmedabad: 53

Surat 15

Gandhinagar: 13

Rajkot: 10

Vadodara:10

Bhavnagar: 11

Porbandar: 03

GirSomnath: 02

PanchMahal/Mehsana/Kutch/Patan/Chhota Udepur: 01

10.55 am: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on Sunday that three more novel coronavirus patients have been cured and have fully recovered from the virus. With this 7 out of 10 patients have recovered so far, he added.

3 more COVID19 patients have been cured and have fully recovered; 7 out of total 10 patients have recovered so far: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo (file pic) pic.twitter.com/frhscPEcPT - ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

10.49 am: COVID-19 news update: Punjab's chief secretary shares details of Tablighi Jamaat cases

Punjab's Special Chief Secretary, KBS Sidhu on Sunday shared latest updates on Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Total Tablighi Jamaat: 309

Traced: 241

Being Traced: 68

Of 241 persons traced, samples collected: 180

Positive: 6 (2 Mohali, 3 Mansa, 1 Ludhiana)

Negative: 92

Results awaited: 82

Official Perception: Situation is better than originally apprehended

9.41 am: Maharashtra coroanvirus news

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 490 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. Meanwhile, 42 people have been cured of the virus while the death toll stands at 24

10.32 am: Coronavirus news: Not enough PPE for healthcare workers, testing kits for people, tweets Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to say that there are not enough testing kits for people and Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workersnot enough meals to feed the poor people.

Not enough testing kits for people. Not enough Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor. These are the real challenges today. à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤° à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥ - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 5, 2020

10.25 am: J&K coronavirus news: NGO provides free medicines and health check-up

NGO Ummeed Welfare Society is providing free medicines and health check-up to labourers in Poonch amid the nationwide lockdown.

Jammu & Kashmir: NGO Ummeed Welfare Society provides medicines & health check-up free of cost to labourers in Poonch amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/Mtq4xrbCKS - ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

10.15 am: Coronavirus: South African Muslim cleric dies after attending Nizamuddin event

A South African Muslim cleric who had recently returned from India after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, died after contracting COVID-19.

10.07 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 1 death, 6 new COVID-19 cases reported

A novel coronavirus patient passed away in Rajasthan on Sunday. A total of six new cases have been reported on the same day taking the total tally in the state to 210.

9.57 am: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases

Death toll in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19 rose to five on Sunday with the death of a 71-year-old man who died on April 2 at Ramnathapuram district after testing positive for novel coronavirus. Another 60-year-old man also positive tested positive for the deadly virus and passed away at Stanley medical college hospital at Chennai.

9:40 am: PM Modi expresses grief at loss of life in Spain

PM Modi spoke to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and expressed grief on the deaths due to coronavirus in the country.

Spoke on phone to President of the Government of Spain, H.E. Pedro Sanchez. Conveyed my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of life in Spain. We agreed to collaborate in fighting the pandemic. @sanchezcastejon â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

9:30 am: Coronavirus good news: Quality of Ganga river improves

The quality of River Ganga has improved in Kanpur, UP as industries shut shop due to the nationwide lockdown. An improvement of 40-50 per cent has been observed.

#WATCH Water quality of River Ganga in Kanpur improves as industries are shut due to #Coronaviruslockdown. As per Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering&Technology, IIT-BHU,Varanasi, there has been 40-50% improvement in quality of water in Ganga pic.twitter.com/9uYInk01ji â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020

9:20 am: Govt seeks india Inc's help to fight COVID-19

Government is roping in industry leaders such as Anand Mahindra and N Chandrasekaran to help in developing a technology platform to fight coronavirus. The leaders will be part of a panel that will also look into ways on improving the Arogya Setu app. They would also look in privacy concerns. Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman RS Sharma, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Ajay Sawhney and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash are also likely to be part of the panel.

9:11 am: Coronavirus in UP: More Tabighi connections emerge

In Lucknow, the Cantonment area has been sealed after 12 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Sadar Bazar area tested positive. The area has been sealed for 48 hours and only Quick Response Teams and medical teams will be allowed.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, 10 Indonesians including five women, who attended the Nizamuddin even in Delhi have been placed under quarantine. They have also been booked under Section 188, Section 269, Secttion 270 of IPC -- malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

9:05 am: Coronavirus in India: Govt turns to self-help groups for help

More than 132 lakh face masks have already been produced by members of SHGs under the Ministry of Rural Development's National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a rural development ministry press release said. Over the last 10 days, members of 14,522 SHGs in 24 states covering 399 districts of the country are actively involved in face mask production, it said.

9:00 am: Coronavirus good news: Karachi applauds Air India

Air India was applauded by Karachi for their valiant efforts. The airline has been conduction special flights with relief material and evacuees. As a flight to Frankfurt entered Karachi air space, they were greeted by the Karachi traffic control. "Assalaam Alaikum! This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India for relief flights to Frankfurt," the senior captain said. Once they affirmed, the Pakistani ATC said, "We are proud of you that in a pandemic situation you are operating flights, Good Luck!"

8:50 am: What are the authorities doing to ensure stable electricity during 9pm lights-out event?

Power System Operation Corp Ltd - the agency responsible for managing the grid - has mapped all India lighting load and estimated such demand at 12-13 gigawatts (out of a total consumption of 125-126 GW). This reduction in load would happen in 2-4 minutes and recover nine minutes later, within again, 2-4 minutes. This sharp reduction in load and recovery will need to be handled through hydro and gas generators that require the least amount of time for ramp-up. All regional entities have been advised to maintain their interchange with the grid as per schedule. Distribution companies have been advised to avoid any feeder switching operation from 20:00 to 22:00 hrs.

8:45 am: Light-a-candle event announced by PM Modi tonight

PM Modi asked indians to light a candle tonight at 9pm as a show of support for the coronavirus-infected in the lower strata of the society. If you are wondering how the power companies will deal with the fluctuation in electricity that is likely to take place once the country switches off its lights and switches it back on in 9 minutes, here's how it will work: Electrical appliances such as AC, fans, TVs, refrigerators are not supposed to be switched off and only household lights are to be switched off. Lights in all essential services, including hospitals, police stations and manufacturing facilities as well as street lights are not to be switched off. This will ensure sizeable household demand continues irrespective of lights-out.

8:35 am: Coronavirus in India: Tablighi a hotspot

Officials said atht 22,000 people linked to the Tablighi Jamat congregation have been quarantined. They added that at least 1,023 confirmed cases have been linked to the Nizamuddin event. The Tablighi-linked infections spread across 17 states and around 30 per cent of them are from "one particular place" where, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal says that they could not "understand or manage".

8:30 am: Coronavirus in Assam: Police deploys drones

Assam Police has deployed drones to monitor the lockdown in the state. The police has arrested 75 people and seized around 2,000 vehicles that were found violating the restrictions.