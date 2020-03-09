Coronavirus outbreak: 17 Indian tourists quarantined on cruise ship in Egypt

Seventeen Indian tourists have been quarantined on a cruise ship in Egypt. The cruise ship 'A Sara', which was sailing along the Nile River, has been docked near Luxor City, Egypt. They have remained in quarantine since Thursday.

The 17 quarantined had left Tamil Nadu as a pack of 18 tourists on 27 February and were supposed to return on March 7. One among them, an engineer was diagnosed with symptoms of COVID-19 and was shifted to a hospital in the port city of Alexandria on Saturday. The engineer's wife who was also on the tour with him is currently quarantined on the ship.

Total 33 tourists and 12 crew members on the quarantined ship have already been tested positive for coronavirus putting the 17 Indian tourists at risk of infection. On March 6 health officials were on the ship and took tests of the tourists and crew, according to India Today.

As per reports, the first two days of the quarantine period were filled with panic as the people on board had no idea about what to do. The people were panicking on an empty stomach as the kitchen was being sanitised leading to lack of food.

The families of the quarantined tourists and travel agents got in touch with the Indian embassy in Egypt and asked for help.

Vanita Rengaraj, who is quarantined on the ship, spoke to India Today about her ordeal. She said, "Sitting in the room is like a sitting in jail. It's destiny and you can't do anything. They took a man to the hospital, his wife is crying so much. We can't even console her. The initial two days was only panic. Now my husband and I sit in this room. They told us we could go out if we wanted but it isn't safe. They asked us to be like this for fourteen days. Last night onwards we started getting good food and other facilities. Till then the ship's kitchen was closed. My daughter and travel agents and all got in touch with the embassy and I think the embassy interfered."

The cruise ship 'A Sara' has 171 passengers on board. According to reports, the crew has announced that all the passengers will remain in quarantine on the ship for at least 14 more days.

In India, 42 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far including a 3-year-old that has tested positive on Monday. As of Monday, 3,381 people across the world have died because of COVID-19 and over 110,000 have been infected.

