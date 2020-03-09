Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: IAF 'Globemaster' to evacuate Indians from Iran; tally back home reaches 45

Coronavirus updates: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 43, according to the Health Ministry officials. The latest cases reported include a 63-year old woman from Jammu and Kashmir, one case from Uttar Pradesh and a three-year old from Alappuzha in Kerala. The woman had a travel history to Iran and was among the patients who were classified as "high viral load cases". The woman is being treated at the Government Medical Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir and her condition is stable as of now. The samples of the toddler were sent to the NiV Lab in Alappuzha. The sample report has come out to be positive and the authorities are also testing the toddler's parents.

9:24 pm: Karnataka confirms its first case of coronavirus. Patients' tally in India reaches 45.

9:08 pm: One more case of COVID-19 confirmed in Punjab.

8:40 pm: Airforce C-17 'Globemaster' aircraft got airborne today at 2030 hrs from Hindan airbase to airlift Indian citizens from Iran. The aircraft has a specialist medical team onboard. Indian citizens will be flown to Hindan where medical facilities including quarantine have been set up.

04:15 pm: Apple CEO Tim Cook asks employees to work from home

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Apple CEO Tim Cook issued a memo stating that Apple employees can work from home from March 9-March 13 if their job allows them to. Cook described the coronavirus outbreak as "unprecedented event" and a "challenging moment". The memo read, "Please feel free to work remotely if your job allows."

Cook stated that this change in policy is aimed at "areas with the greatest density of infections." This implies that offices in South Korea, Japan, France, Germany,UK,Switzerland and Italy will be affected on the global front whereas in the US, this policy is applicable to offices located in Santa Clara Valley and Elk Grove areas in California, Seattle.

04:00 pm: "Coronavirus panic is dumb", says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a controversial tweet, "Coronavirus panic is dumb". After this tweet, he also made an attempt to explain why he believes so. In a reply to a Twitter user, Musk stated on Saturday that the virality as well as the fatality rate of the novel coronavirus are overstated. Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, "Virality of C19 is overstated due o the conflating diagnosis date with contraction date and over-extrapolating exponential growth, which is never what happens in reality, Keep extrapolating and virus will exceed mass of knowmn universe."

03:55 pm: Man kept in observation flees from Mangaluru hospital

A man who was admitted in the isolation ward of a Mangaluru hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19 has fled the hospital. He allegedly had an argument with the hospital staff in the odd hours of the night after he claimed that he was not infected and left the hospital premises. He also said that he will get himself treated in a private hospital.

He arrived at the Mangaluru international airport from Dubai and was shifted to the district Wenlock hospital after showing coronavirus symptoms like high fever.

03:50 pm: Tokyo man dies from novel coronavirus

A man in his 90s living in Tokyo died from coronavirus, according to a Reuters report. This report quoted the Kyodo news agency of Japan. If the cause of death is ascertained as novel coronavirus, this will be the 16th death in the state including 7 from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo in February.

03:45 pm: Man booked in Maharashtra for dumping used masks in open space

In the wake of the coronavirus fears, a man has been booked for allegedly disposing used face masks at an open space in Thane, Maharashtra,according to the police. The shocking matter came to the public's notice after some TV channels showed video evidences of used masks at a godown located in Bhiwandi township.

03:40 pm: Arvind Kejriwal against black marketing of sanitisers

Amid the COVID-19 scare, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will deal with the black marketeers and hoarders of sanitisers with an iron hand. Kejriwal was quoted by ANI as saying, "Strict action will be taken against those chemists who will stock up sanitisers. We are working in coordination with the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19."

03:30 pm: Harsh Vardhan statement on India's evacuation attempts in Iran

Talking about India's evacuation operations in Iran, the Union Health Minister said that our scientists and labs have been sent to Iran and will start working when we get custom clearance. As of now, samples are being bought from Iran and once the report of the sample comes negative, we will bring those people back.

Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan: We have sent our scientists & labs to Iran, when we will get custom clearance then they will start working. Right now we are bringing samples from there & when the report of that sample will come negative, we will bring them back.

03:15 pm: Arvind Kejriwal's statement after meeting Union Health Minister

Centre and Delhi government working in close coordination to deal with novel coronavirus, Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was also present in this meeting.

03:10 pm: Airports Council International Asia-Pacific issues a statement on Coronavirus

According to the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific, prolonged duration of coronavirus outbreak could result in revenue loss of $3 billion for airports in Asia-Pacific. The ACI Asia Pacific also urged regualtors and governments to implement well defined adjustments and relief measures customised to suit local-level contexts, according to PTI. As per ACI Asia Pacific, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and the Republic of Korea remain at the centre of sizeable losses in traffic volumes.

03:00 pm: Coronavirus to cause first oil decline in oil use since 2009

Due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the world is set to face its first annual decline in oil consumption since 2009. The IEA downgraded the forecast for oil demand by 1.1 million barrels per day in its base case scenario in its latest report. This report did not consider an oil price war that broke out between the top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and Russia following their failure to agree on production cuts.

02:55 pm: Harsh Vardhan on states dealing with COVID-19

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was quoted by PTI as saying that the central government has asked the states to form Rapid Action teams to deal with coronavirus. He also said that the states were asked to strengthen laboratories and manpower to effectively deal with coronavirus.

02:40 pm: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan presser

The central Health Minister told the press, "We have discussed with Delhi government to prepare for isolation wards, quarantine wards, availability of doctors, contact tracing and other precautions, if the cases increase."

02:30 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was quoted by ANI as saying,"Delhi metro coaches and DTC buses are being sanitised; Those who are healthy are not required to wear face masks."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Metro coaches and DTC buses are being sanitised; Those who are healthy are not required to wear face-masks.

01:50 pm: Meet between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan underway

01:50 pm: Meet between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan underway

01:30 pm: Coronavirus themed effigy spotted in Worli

An effigy based on the theme of Coronavirus has been put up in Worli ahead of Holika Dahan today. This life sized effigy has been named Coronasur.

Mumbai: An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus has been put up in Worli, ahead of 'Holika Dahan' today.

01:26 pm: Test results of man who died in Murshidabad don't show any novel coronavirus signs

Blood and swab test resuts of a 33-year old diabetic man who died in the isolation ward of a hospital in WB's Murshidabad district indicate that he died of "other reasons" and not coronavirus, a senior state health department official told PTI. The 33-year old died in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday after he was admitted on showing coronavirus symptoms had returned from Saudi Arabia.

01:15 pm: Don't use Chinese products on Holi, says Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma appealed to the public to avoid using Chinese products on Holi this year due to the COVID-19 scare. In a video message, Sharma urged people to use natural colours or gulal instead of Chinese products and chemical based colours. He assured the people that the situation in the state is under control. According to PTI, Sharma also urged people to consult a doctor if they have symptoms such as fever and cough.

01:10 pm: West Bengal government officials set up a medical camp

The West Bengal government officials have set up a temporary medical camp at Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) to check those who are entering India from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan for coronavirus.

01:05 pm: Delhi Airport takes precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

01:05 pm: Delhi Airport takes precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

01:00 pm: Dr S Jaishankar meets families of students stranded in Iran

Dr S Jaishankar has met the families of those students who are stranded in Iran amid coronavirus scare, officials told PTI. The Union Minister will also visit the Srinagar Passport Office that is located on the banks of the Dal Lake and also the Passport Seva Kendra that is located in Baramulla district, North Kashmir.

12:50 pm: Total 43 coronavirus cases as of now

As of now, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 43. Out of these 43 cases, 40 are active COVID cases whereas the remaining 3 from Kerala have been discharged. A total of 3,003 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now. Around 1,921 passengers were identified having smptoms similar to that of novel coronavirus. 177 out of these passengers have been hospitalised whereas 33,599 have been kept under observation. Out of these, 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.

12:41 pm: Iran reports 194 deaths

As of March 9, Iran has reported 194 deaths due to COVID-19 and 6,566 confirmed coronavirus cases. The deadly virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces. Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour was quoted as saying in a televised news conference, " At least 194 of our compatriots who fell sick with COVID-19 have passed away."

The highest number of cases reported from Iran are from the capital province, Tehran at 1,805.

12: 25 pm: IPL to not get affected by coronavirus

A BCCI source told the news agency ANI that Indian Premier League wont be affected due to coronavirus and that the cricketing body will take precautionary measures to conduct the 13th season successfully. "We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturne. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the BCCI source told ANI. He also made it amply clear that the organisers will put extra medical teams at the stadiums to screen each and every spectator.

12:15 pm: Tamil Nadu CM EK Palanisami holds a review meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami held a review meeting with various department officials to review the preparedness of the state when it came to handling the coronavirus crisis. This meeting was attended by senior politicians like the Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and the state Health Minister Dr C Vijayaskar. Other senior ministers and officials were also present at this meeting.

12:10 pm: Tamil Nadu CM EK Palanisami holds a review meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami held a review meeting with various department officials to review the preparedness of the state when it came to handling the coronavirus crisis. This meeting was attended by senior politicians like the Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and the state Health Minister Dr C Vijayaskar. Other senior ministers and officials were also present at this meeting.

12:10 pm: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to not celebrate Holi this year

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter handle to announce that due to coronavirus in India and on expert advice, he won't be a part of any Holi programmes this year. Singh also urged the people to maintain cleanliness and take necessary precautions. The Defence Minister tweeted in Hindi.

12:05 pm: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to not celebrate Holi this year

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter handle to announce that due to coronavirus in India and on expert advice, he won't be a part of any Holi programmes this year. Singh also urged the people to maintain cleanliness and take necessary precautions. The Defence Minister tweeted in Hindi.

12:05 pm: Delhi HC issues advisory against gatherings

The Delhi High Court asked people in a public advisory to avoid crowded places and unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises as a safety measure to the mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Delhi HC also requested the Delhi Bar Association to display this circular on notice board, according to ANI.

12:00 pm:External Affairs Minister Jaishankar lands in Srinagar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has landed in Srinagar with a group of students who have been evacuated from Iran via Iran Air and Mahan Air over the weekend.

The group that comprised mostly students was stuck in Iran as flight operations in and around Iran got suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

11:45 am: Coronavirus suspect reported from Mangaluru

According to officials, the man who arrived at an the international airport in Mangaluru from Dubai has been admitted into the isolation ward of a hospital. He was havig high fever and some coronavirus symptoms. The district health officials said that the patient will be kept under observation for the next one day and will be discharged if his reports turn out be negative.

11:30 am: NGT issues notification to stop biometric attendance at its Principal Delhi Bench

The National Green Tribunal has issued a notification regarding stopping the biometric attendance system in view of COVID-19. This notice is applicable with immediate effect till March 31,2020.

11: 15 am: Total number of cases rises to 42

Special Secretary of Health, Union Health Ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar told the news agency ANI that the total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 42. The latest cases reported were from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

11:00 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweets on India's evacuation in Iran's Qom

In a tweet, the External Affairs Minister wrote, "Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom #Iran. Screening process has been started & follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is top priority & Embassy team is fully engaged on this."

This tweet came as a reply to Sharad Pawar's tweet on the Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Iran. Pawar said in hsi tweet that the situation was alarming. The veteran politician also said that it was imperative that the central government acted with a sense of urgency.

10:50 am: 15 people placed under observation in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Health Ministry was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying that 15 people have been placed under observation whereas 258 have been discharged. Currently, Maharashtra does not have any coronavirus positive case.

10:40 am: Columbia University, New York colleges suspend classes

Schools and colleges in the New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100 and a a state of emergency has been declared over the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases in the New York state jumped on Sunday to 106, forcing the closure of classes at the Columbia University and other schools across the state.

10:29 am: 400 people under surveillance in Jammu

"400 persons are under surveillance in Satwari and Sarwal areas of Jammu. Anganwadi centers in these areas have been closed till March 31," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

10:27 am: Qatar bans foreign visitors from multiple countries

10:27 am: Qatar bans foreign visitors from multiple countries

10:26 am: 273 cases confirmed in UK

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter on Sunday, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.

More than 23,500 people in Britain have been tested for the virus, the government said. So far, two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain.

10:23 am: First case in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed

A 63-year-old woman who returned from Iran has been detected with coronavirus. She is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College. "The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited," a Health Department official said.

10:20 am: Oil prices crash due to coronavirus impact

Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia leading to the crash of oil prices. Oil prices fell the most since 1991 on Monday. Saudi slashed prices to release the pent-up supply onto the market. Brent crude futures fell by as much as $14.25, or 31.5 per cent, to $31.02 a barrel.

10:09 am: Tata Steel starts ordering material from markets outside China

Tata Steel has started sourcing materials from markets other than China in the wake of coronavirus. "There are few consumables we source from China. We have already carried out a risk assessment and are comfortable till April. Our operations have not been affected," said MD and CEO T V Narendran.

10:08 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today

10:05 am: Kindergarten classes shut in Karnataka

"Further to the advice received from the health commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural Districts," said the Karnataka government.

10:02 am: Pharmacist held for stealing N95 masks, medicines worth Rs 35,000

The 28-year-old accused stole masks, injections, tablets and some ointments collectively worth Rs 35,750 on Saturday from the hospital pharmacy where he was working, an official at Koregaon Park police station said on Sunday: PTI.

9:50 am: US Senator Ted Cruz self-quarantines

Senator Ted Cruz released a statement saying that he will self-quarantine as he had come in contact with an individual who was infected with coronavirus. He added that so far he has not displayed any of the symptoms and that he feels healthy and fine.

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg â Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

9:40 am: PM Modi cancels Dhaka trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his trip to Bangladesh. According to officials three people have been detected with coronavirus. PM Modi was scheduled to be part of the centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's birth anniversary. Bangladesh has decided to cancel the celebrations.

9:30 am: Cases rise to 40 in India

A three year old has been detected with coronavirus. The infant has a travel history to Italy and is from Kerala. On Sunday, five people from Kerala -- three with travel history to Italy were detected with COVID-19.