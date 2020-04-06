Coronavirus outbreak: India has one goal, one resolve-to win this battle, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed BJP workers on the party's 40th foundation day urging them to be steadfast in India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said that the citizens of the country had shown unprecedented maturity during the nationwide lockdown setting an example before the world in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that India understood the seriousness of the disease and waged a timely war against it.

"The maturity shown by the people during the lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that people would abide by this with such obedience and sense of service," he said.

The Prime Minister added this was a long war against coronavirus pandemic and the country had only one goal and one resolve and that was to win this battle.

Urging the party workers to inform people about the Aarogya Setu app, PM Modi asked them to inform at least 40 people about it and help them install it as well. "They will get information through it about the possible infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure dis," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged BJP workers to donate to the PM-CARES Fund as well as motivate 40 other people to do the same. He pointed out the party's 40th anniversary came at a time when India was battling COVID-19.

"I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president @JPNadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19 free," he tweeted.