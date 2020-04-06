Coronavirus Live Updates: India enters Day 13 of lockdown; active cases 3,219

Coronavirus Live Updates: India has entered the 13th day of the lockdown today and despite that novel coronavirus cases are on a steady rise. The active cases have now climbed to 3,219 with 83 deaths. Globally, over 12 lakh people have been infected from COVID-19 and the death toll has surged to 69, 456. According to the health ministry's data as of 8 am on Monday, Delhi has 503 cases, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had 490 and 485, respectively. A total of 274 patients have been cured or discharged. On Sunday night, millions of Indians turned off their lights for a nationwide candle-lit vigil, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for unity as the country fights against coronavirus.

9.20 AM: Coronavirus cases doubled in 4.1 days

The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

9.00 AM: CEOs fear job losses, fall in revenue

A snap poll conducted by apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 200 chief executives across sectors found majority of them fearing their revenues would fall more than 10 per cent and profits dip by over 5 per cent during the first six months of the current year 2020-21. While 80 per cent claimed their inventory was lying idle, 52 per cent are foreseeing job losses in their respective sectors, resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing 21-day lockdown.

8.45 PM: Power demand declines 32 GW

Power consumption load in India dropped around 85,300 Megawatts (MW) as people switched off electric lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Power, the demand in the grid went down from 1,17,300 MW at 8:49 pm to 85, 300 MW across India till 9:09 pm on April -- a reduction of 32,000 MW (32GW). The power-demand started to rise once the blackout was over. Therefore, the voltage was kept stable at a frequency between 49.7 to 50. 26 Hz, the ministry added.

8.30 AM: All BJP Karyakartas to give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown.