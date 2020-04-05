Coronavirus in India: Over 83% patients below 60 yrs, says govt

Coronavirus pandemic has infected over 83% people below the age of 60 years contrary to earlier reports that the disease affects those above the age of 60 the most. While 42% of those infected by the virus belong to the age group of 21-40 years, only 16.69% people aged above 60 years have been infected by the virus, data from health ministry show.

Coronavirus pandemic has infected over 83% people below the age of 60 years contrary to earlier reports that the disease affects those above the age of 60 the most.

While 42% of those infected by the virus belong to the age group of 21-40 years, only 16.69% people aged above 60 years have been infected by the virus, data from health ministry show.

This implies people in younger age group are also prone to infection. They comprise mostly professionals and students who may have been infected after returning

from overseas apart from other age groups.

The ministry said most of the deaths are being reported from elderly people or people having co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney/ cardiac issues etc. Hence, all people falling in the high risk category need to follow all precautions. However, it did not provide data on age profiles of those who have died due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus: India Inc on-board to develop tech platform to tackle COVID-19

Only 9 per cent of those below 20 years of age have been found to be coronavirus positive, the health ministry said.

Currently there are 3,030 active cases in the country, while 266 have been cured or discharged. Death toll has reached 77. Maharashtra has reported the most number of cases at 490, while Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 485 and 445 cases respectively.

By Aseem Thapliyal