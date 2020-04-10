Coronavirus outbreak: PMO reviews preparedness, relief measures for days ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Friday reviewed preparedness of empowered groups of officers in tackling challenges emerging as a result of spread of coronavirus. Issues related to supply chain and logistics management for availability of necessary items were discussed in the meeting, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, who chaired the meeting, stressed on confidence building measures necessary to ensure seamless supply chain management. Measures to assist farmers harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing were discussed.

Last month, the Centre had set up 11 empowered groups, under Disaster Management Act, for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to check the spread of coronavirus.

"The gathering reviewed and expressed satisfaction on the detailed testing protocol and procedure, under which (as on date) 1,45,916 samples have been tested," the PMO said.

The meeting was the latest in a series of periodic reviews at various levels by the Prime Minister's Office to monitor the ongoing efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic.

According to the PMO statement, the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), key for preventing transmission of the coronavirus, is being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured. NGOs and Civil Society groups are also being mobilised, it said.

"Principal Secretary suggested that coordination with NGOs at district level be done to avoid overlaps and ensure efficacious utilisation of resources," it said.

"It was informed that all Chief Secretaries of States were issued instructions to arrange for shelter for the vulnerable groups like migrants and homeless," the statement noted.

In the meeting, the progress of roll out of welfare measures through the economic relief package under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was also reviewed. Principal Secretary underlined that data sanctity was important to ensure that the benefits reach out to all the intended beneficiaries.>

"Steps taken to ensure timely information dissemination throughout the country were discussed and ensuring last mile outreach through communication in regional languages was emphasised," PMO said.

On the technology and data management front, the PMO expressed satisfaction on the roll out of Aarogya Setu app, while pitching for more user engagement.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of PMO and other ministries under the government of India.

By Chitranjan Kumar