Coronavirus update: What's shut, what's open in Delhi?

In wake of rising cases of coronavirus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on Monday till March 31. Kejriwal also revealed that six of the 27 cases reported in Delhi were locally transmitted, indicating the third stage of coronavirus spread in India.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Delhi will be under lockdown from tomorrow 6 AM until 31st March, Kejriwal announced at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

He said that certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate.

"For preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 outbreak, directions have been issued for lockdown in the whole territorial jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi from 0600 hrs on Monday 23rd March 2020 to midnight 31st March 2020," LG Anil Baijal said.

Kejriwal said that no public transport will operate, except few DTC buses. All borders of Delhi will be sealed and domestic and international flights will be suspended, but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, he said.

He said that dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open but persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown.

"We know people will face difficulties, but lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus," the chief minister said.

As of now, as many as 27 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in Delhi- 6 of them fall under the category of transmission, 21 had come from foreign countries.

