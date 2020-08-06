Coronavirus treatment: Glenmark to launch 400 mg tablets of Favipiravir drug, FabiFlu

Pharmaceutical company Glenmark has received approval from Drug Controller General of India to launch a higher strength version of its Favipiravir drug, FabiFlu. FabiFlu is currently available in 200 mg tablets. The oral antiviral FabiFlu 400 mg would be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. "The higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience, by effectively reducing the number of tablets that patients require per day," said Glenmark.

The company said that reducing pill burden has been a demand from doctors and patients alike. Glenmark stated that a patient required 18 tablets on Day 1, followed by eight tablets each day thereafter for 14 days of the 200 mg variant.

With the 400 mg FabiFlu, patients could undergo a more relaxed dosage. Patients would be able to take nine tablets on Day 1, followed by two tablets twice a day from Day 2 till end of the course.

Monika Tandon, Vice President & Head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio at Glenmark said, "Being the first company to launch Favipiravir in India, we continue to innovate and seek new treatment options for Covid-19 patients. Introducing this higher strength of FabiFlu is in line with these efforts to ensure a smoother experience for patients, by reducing their daily pill burden."

Tandon clarified that the 200 mg of FabiFlu was developed in line with the global formulations but the 400 mg is the result of Glenmark's own research and development efforts.

"Glenmark is also conducting another Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of two antivirals drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalised adult COVID-19 patients in India. The combination study which is called the FAITH trial is looking to enrol 158 hospitalised patients of moderate COVID-19 in India," it said.

This week two companies, Lupin and Sun Pharma launched their own Favipiravir drugs for Rs 49 per tablet and Rs 35 per tablet. Glenmark had launched its version of the drug for Rs 103 per tablet, which was then reduced to Rs 75 per tablet. Cipla had launched the durg for Rs 68 per tablet, while Hetero, and Brinton Pharma both launched it for Rs 59 per tablet. Another pharma company Zenara Pharma has received the approval for the launch of Favipiravir. All these are of 200 mg dosage.

