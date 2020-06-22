Coronavirus update: India reports 14,821 new cases, 445 deaths in 24 hours; total tally over 4.25 lakh

India has reported a spike of 14,821 new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 445 new deaths in the same period. India's tally has now reached 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,195 discharges and 13,699 deaths, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra remains the most severely-affected state in the country. It alone has reported 1,32,075 cases including 6,170 deaths. So far, 65,744 people have been discharged in the state and there are 60,161 active cases.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu are on the second and third spots respectively. The national capital has reported 59,746 cases along with 24,558 active cases, 33,013 discharges and 2,175 deaths. The Home Ministry and Delhi government have been holding meetings to come up with a new strategy together as cases increase significantly in the state. The government is aiming for remapping of the containment zones, vigorous contact tracing and imposing fines for violators as part of its measures.

Tamil Nadu has reported 59,377 cases along with 757 deaths. The state has reported 25,886 active cases and 32,754 discharges.

There are nine states with more than 10,000 cases. Apart from the top three, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have all reported more than 10,000 cases. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Bihar are also rapidly moving towards the 10,000 mark.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only states/UTs to have reported fewer than 100 cases.

