Coronavirus update: Karnataka likely to extend lockdown beyond April 14

Amid fears of community spread in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is mulling an extension of the 21- day lockdown in some districts of the state. The CM stated that some experts have expressed fears of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases by April-end.

According to the Karnataka government, out of the 30 districts, 12 reported cases of coronavirus infection. CM Yediyurappa said, the government will take stricter action in these 12-affected districts.

Yediyurappa also said he was planning to relax liquor sales after April 14 in a bid to increase state revenues. The chief minister also added that the state's legislators would take a 30 per cent salary cut amid coronavirus outbreak.

"We are taking strict actions against people who are not adhering to the lockdown. So far, 28,000 vehicles have been seized (15,000 in Bengaluru alone) and 1,670 people are arrested. FIRs have been registered against 1,091 people and Rs 40 lakh penalty has been collected. We're trying all this. I want to constitute district-level task forces," Yediyurappa told Deccan Herald.

In terms of medical equipment, the CM stated that there were over 50,000 PPE kits, 2.39 lakh N-95 masks, 6.93 lakh triple-layer masks for the state's health workers. Karnataka has also placed an order for equipment and supplies worth Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore. In addition to this, the state's 65 factories were making 50,000 litres of sanitisers daily of which 25,000 litres were supplied to the public, Yeddyurappa added.

Yediyurappa also made a remark on the Tablighi Jammat incident. He urged the attendees in the state to come forward voluntarily and get themselves quarantined. Yediyurappa also stated that the upcoming programme, Shab-e-Barat, scheduled on April 9, was cancelled over health concerns.

So far, Karnataka has reported 175 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

